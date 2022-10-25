ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos, Russell Wilson Steering a 'Sinking Ship', per NFL.com

Another week and another disappointing Denver Broncos loss. It's no longer heartbreaking but expected. This Broncos team has no identity other than incompetence, and that's usually the New York Jets’ trademark, but Nathaniel Hackett flipped that script. When it comes to NFL.com's Week 8 power rankings, Denver plummeted and has a clear view of the bottom.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Jaguars

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has confirmed that Russell Wilson will start in this weekend's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson said he expected to play in Sunday's game earlier this week, and this message from Hackett confirms it. The Denver quarterback sat out this past weekend as he...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Russell Wilson (hamstring) practices again for Broncos, considered day-to-day

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant again at Thursday's practice. "[He] looks good, and we're just going to keep on monitoring it day to day and make sure he's OK," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Thursday's session. Wilson, who missed last week's contest, continues to trend toward playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Brett Rypien will make another start if Wilson suffers a setback.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson to start vs. Jaguars in London

After a long and high-knees-filled trip to London, Russell Wilson will indeed take the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that Wilson will start in the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hackett said there were discussions about potentially holding Wilson out until after the Broncos’ Week 9 bye, but the quarterback will return following a one-game absence.
DENVER, CO

