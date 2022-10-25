Read full article on original website
‘This is what I prayed for:’ Family reacts after APD officer charged with 18-year-old’s murder
ATLANTA — The family of a teen killed by a police officer says their prayers were answered when a grand jury indicted the officer on murder charges. The officer’s attorney says he looks forward to telling a jury the teen was the aggressor that day. Atlanta Police Officer...
Sheriff: Man shot, killed by Hall County deputy had active arrest warrant
The Gainesville man who was shot and killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday evening reportedly had active warrants out for his arrest and was standing next to a stolen vehicle at the time of the incident, according to authorities. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch released a statement Friday...
Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
Gwinnett County Police identify man accused of shooting Norcross High School student
The Gwinnett County Police Department has charged a man from Lawrenceville in connection with the shooting death of a Norcross High School student on Wednesday. Brendon Young, 18 of Lawrenceville, is accused of shooting DeAndre Henderson, 17 of Norcross. Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said Young’s whereabouts are...
Officers shoot man ‘actively shooting’ at someone near Atlanta Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a man is dead after yet another shooting near a fast-food restaurant in northwest Atlanta. Officers heard gunshots in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive by the Chick-fil-A around 9 p.m. Friday night. When they responded, the officers came across a “running gun...
Man indicted on charge of trafficking 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett
A Loganville man was recently indicted for allegedly trafficking a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County, according to state prosecutors.
Police precinct receives donation for victims of domestic violence
Officials from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Office announced that they delivered more than 120 bags “full of essential items” to DeKalb County Police Department’s South Precinct to be given to victims of domestic violence. The items were collected during the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Law Enforcement Essential Items DV Drive as part of the Not in My DeKalb initiative.
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on most charges in federal abuse trial
ATLANTA — A jury found a suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on six of seven federal abuse charges on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Hill was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. Hill told the jury he did it to maintain order in the jail.
Police: Couple charged with fraud after metro Atlanta victims lose over $1M in cash, property
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are in jail and charged with an alleged scheme that bilked more than a dozen people out of more than $1 million in cash and property. Investigators said the couple did all their scheming from inside a home. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was...
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
Police identify 17-year-old Norcross High student killed in shooting near school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed that a 17-year-old high school student who was shot has died. Police identified the teen as DeAndre Henderson. No arrest has been made. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson is speaking with the teen’s mother, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m....
Suspects caught trying to flush 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are on a roll after getting nearly 250 pounds of marijuana off of the streets last week. Officers say they found two suspects trying to flush more than 40 pounds of marijuana down the toilet at a home in Jonesboro on Thursday.
Hall County Solicitor General accused of using victims' support fund for personal expenses
Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has requested an independent state review of her office after FOX5 investigator Randy Travis allegedly found that her office used the victims’ support fund to purchase several personal items. The FOX5 I-Team obtained spending records from January 2021 through September 2022 and allegedly...
Some $350 cash assistance cards have been intercepted, used by fraudsters
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges.
Jury in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill trial remained deadlocked Tuesday
The jury in the federal civil rights trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill appeared to stall Tuesday after questio...
Deliberations start over in Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial after juror excused
ATLANTA — Jurors in the Victor Hill federal trial have to restart their deliberations after one of them told the judge they can no longer continue to serve and a second was accused of trying to stop the deliberations. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is at the federal courthouse in...
Student shot near Gwinnett high school, superintendent calls for end to ‘crisis’ of violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Norcross High School in Gwinnett County was shot on Wednesday afternoon, school administrators confirmed. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Will Bishop said the shooting took place near the school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett...
Security guard dead, another injured in DeKalb nightclub shooting; suspect not in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A security guard is dead and another one injured after a shooting outside a nightclub in DeKalb County. Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooter is still on the run. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to the victim’s brother who said it’s...
Athens since Wednesday: Seven shootings, three wounded, one killed
Athens-Clarke County Police say a woman is dead after a shooting that happened around 12:30 this morning on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. Nyda Hill was 20 years old. An unidentified 17 year-old male is also in serious condition. From the ACCPD... On October 28, 2022, at approximately 12:30 AM,...
