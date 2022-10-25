ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

accesswdun.com

Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
HART COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Police precinct receives donation for victims of domestic violence

Officials from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Office announced that they delivered more than 120 bags “full of essential items” to DeKalb County Police Department’s South Precinct to be given to victims of domestic violence. The items were collected during the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Law Enforcement Essential Items DV Drive as part of the Not in My DeKalb initiative.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on most charges in federal abuse trial

ATLANTA — A jury found a suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on six of seven federal abuse charges on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Hill was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. Hill told the jury he did it to maintain order in the jail.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

