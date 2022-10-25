Read full article on original website
FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
Did Kyle Schwarber get screwed? Watch foul ball from every angle (Video)
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber came oh so close to a home run on two straight pitches against the Houston Astros. Kyle Schwarber had Astros fans shaking in their boots in the eighth inning of Game 2. Schwarber, who’s already had several memorable at-bats in the 2022 postseason, nearly registered...
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason
The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
Cardinals: Nolan Arenado shows faith in St. Louis by opting in to contract
The St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado opted into the rest of his contract Saturday, a huge win for the future of the organization. The St. Louis Cardinals got great news on Saturday as superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado opted into the remainder of his five-year contract with the club, reported first by The Athletic’s Katie Woo.
