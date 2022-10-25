Read full article on original website
gravelord nito
2d ago
If he was telling you daily he was afraid then after the first or second day why didn't you investigate? This would have saved Calum a lot of misery
Reply
2
Related
Bully’s Mom Gets Mad After Learning the Repercussions for Her Kid's Actions
It's difficult to not get defensive and maybe a little combative when someone messes with your kid, especially if you're dealing with a perpetual bully. If they're young kids, you might approach their parents and discuss the behavior issue. Article continues below advertisement. Hopefully, this conversation leads to the other...
‘Amazing’ mum found dead next to daughter, 3, after missing school run called ‘one in a million’ by heartbroken family
A MUM found dead on the sofa next to her three-year-old daughter has been remembered as "one in a million" by her heartbroken family. Nicole Barnes, 29, had missed picking up her other three young children last week, sparking the school to call her partner Craig Galloway. A friend had...
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Man leaves date after woman and her friend try to run up the bill sparks debate
What would you do if your date ran up your restaurant bill and brought a friend with them?. "My date showed up with her best friend. They ordered the most expensive food and drinks. I said I had to use the bathroom. I hope daddy's credit card works."
Boy, 12, crushed by collapsed wall ‘lay dying for 2hrs before mum found horror scene when she called him for dinner’
A BOY who was crushed by a collapsed wall in a tragic accident reportedly lay dying for two hours before his mum found the scene when she called him for dinner. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night with the boy's mum Charmaine Lee making the horror discovery.
A mother who didn't know for years that her brother was her own son
The unsolved mystery of a mother who didn't know for years that her brother was her own son. This is the story of a girl who gave birth at the age of 5 and became the world's first youngest mother in the last 83 years.
Parents of brain-damaged baby boy who tried to breathe after doctors said he was dead say they are ‘devastated’ after High Court appeal to keep his life support fails
The parents of a brain-damaged baby, who a nurse noticed trying breathe after doctors declared him dead four months ago, have lost their last-ditch appeal to keep him on life support. The boy, known only as A and who will be six months old tomorrow, is in a specialist unit...
We were trolled after naming our 11 children using the same four letters in different combinations but we don’t care
A BELGIAN family who were trolled after naming their 11 children using the same four letters in a different order each time insist they will do the same with their 12th child. Gwenny Blanckaert and Marino Vaneeno’s kids all share names that only have the letters A, E, L, and X in them.
My husband's high-school girlfriend wouldn't stop calling him, so I finally had to say something
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not a jealous woman, generally. However, when my husband's old girlfriend from high school started calling him out of the blue, I definitely had a raised eyebrow over it.
I’m a mum and four months pregnant – people tell me I need to change my ‘inappropriate’ style but I’ll wear what I want
SHE'S four months pregnant with her second child. But being an expectant mum won't stop Abbie Herbert from wearing exactly what she wants - despite some people saying it's "inappropriate". Abbie took to her TikTok page to hit back at critics, writing over her video: "'You are a mum and...
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
I’ve been pregnant 24 times, had 17 miscarriages, lost 5 babies and have two living children
A MUM has opened up about the heartbreak of being pregnant 24 times, but having just two living children. In the last 23 years, Imtiaz Fazil, 49, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthday. Imtiaz, who is from Manchester, is now speaking out about her...
I didn’t realise I’d given my daughter rude initials until she was a month old – then it was too late to change it
THEY thought they'd picked out a gorgeous name for their baby girl. But when she was a month old, Scarlett and her husband realised the moniker had left their daughter Amalie with some very inappropriate initials. "When mummy and daddy give you the initials ABJ without even thinking what that...
'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship
A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
Woman Furious After Being 'Forced' to Watch Infant Niece for 3-Minutes
Should anyone ever feel forced to help with childcare?. If a person wants to have a child, it’s important for them to be completely ready to make all of the necessary sacrifices and life changes that go along with introducing a brand new being into the world.
Parents invite everyone in daughter’s class to birthday party — except one: ‘It sounds like a manipulative ploy’
A mom is holding her ground after a parent accused her of teaching her daughter to be a “bully.”. She asked Reddit’s “Relationship Advice” forum to weigh in. Her 7-year-old daughter Payton is having a birthday party. She invited everyone in her class except one student. Now the student’s mom is furious.
Entire family have the same weird thing wrong with their names and people all have the same question
A WOMAN has shared the story of an entire family who all have the same weird thing wrong with their names. People are confused about not only how to pronounce these names, but also the reason behind them in the first place. A Reddit user @mermaid1707 posted about the entire...
Mother-daughter funeral care duo give facials and dye hair of deceased after ‘upset’ over how late father was treated
A mother who started working in funeral care having been “really upset” by the way her late father was taken care of after he died is celebrating 10 years in the job with her daughter now in the same line of work.Michelle and Jodie Slinn, who share a home in Walthamstow, London, both work for the Co-op Funeralcare chain – Michelle said she knew her daughter, who secured the job with an interview on her 21st birthday, would be “brilliant”.The pair have honoured families’ wishes by dyeing the hair of the deceased as well as giving facials, while Jodie said...
Man tells girlfriend she's 'selfish' for complaining about work after his brother's funeral
How would you react to someone who constantly complains about everything?. Less than half of US workers, for the eighth year in a row, are content with their jobs, according to the most recent Conference Board Job Satisfaction study. The percentage of workers who were content with their occupations in 2013 was 47.7, which is much lower than the historical average of 61.1 percent in 1987. Overall job satisfaction has increased from its lowest point by just 0.4 percentage points over the past year (42.6 percent in 2010)
Leah Croucher: Family says hope missing teenager was alive has been ‘brutally extinguished in cruellest way’
The parents of Leah Croucher have paid their first tribute to the teenager after she was found dead in a Milton Keynes loft more than three years since going missing.In a tribute to their “bright, funny young” daughter, the 19-year-old's family said they knew the “heartbreaking news” of her death would “come one day” but they are “devastated” to have been proven right.“The deepest, darkest grief that we, Leah's family and friends are experiencing over the past weeks shows us that glimmer was actually, foolishly, a shining beacon of hope, which has now been brutally extinguished in the cruellest...
