UC Offers 2025 Four-Star Point Guard

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller had a big-time recruit in for an unofficial visit this week and wasted no time offering him. Four-star 2025 point guard Jasper Johnson is on the Bearcats' radar.

According to 247Sports , Johnson is the 33rd-ranked player nationally and the No. 1 2025 player in Kentucky. ESPN has him ranked 16th overall and third among point guards. This marks his first official offer following interest from Kentucky, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.

Johnson is the most impressive scoring talent I've watched among Bearcats offers under Miller. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound dynamo. Johnson can do it all at the guard position—and it starts with his shooting. He's on his way to being the best shooter in the class with an incredible arsenal of catch-and-shoot makes and pull-ups.

His quick trigger shot and 27-plus foot range extends the dimensions of the court. That's when he attacks off the dribble with a nasty crossover and all-around great handles. He's a capable passer that can probably improve the most in that area. One unteachable thing he has is vision and anticipation. That's evident on pinpoint outlet passes to start fast breaks.

Any modicum of defense would make this offensive talent playable, and Johnson s howed a few clips that made me think he has the right mental makeup to lock in on that end. At his height as a freshman, Johnson will likely keep growing as these guard skills sharpen.

The upside is tantalizing with the No. 1 Kentucky basketball player in 2025.

