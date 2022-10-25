NYC correction board: People are being locked in their cells for longer than allowed

A security fence at Rikers Island in October 2017.

Incarcerated people are being locked in their cells at Rikers Island for long stretches of time that violate city regulations, kept from accessing recreational activities and medical services, and are even being denied meals, officials said on Monday.

The Board of Correction, which sets regulations for the city jails, released a seven-page report about the proliferation of so-called “lockdowns,” or “lock-ins,” in which incarcerated people have to stay in their cells for hours on end. While lockdowns are only supposed to be used in emergencies, the report said lockdowns are a regular part of life at two large Rikers jails, effectively preventing incarcerated people from going to the infirmary, visiting family, accessing the law library, attending religious services, using the phone, taking educational classes, and even showering. “Accordingly,” the report said, “lockdowns also contribute to growing tension in the facilities that they visited.”

The Department of Correction issued a statement Tuesday morning indicating that services have not been interrupted, despite the lockdowns. The statement said “lock-ins often occur after a disturbance in a facility in an effort to bring a housing unit under control,” and that they were a “correctional tool” that had resulted in a reduction in violence at one jail, the Robert N. Davoren Center, where 45% of those incarcerated are charged with violent crimes.

“It is every correctional institution’s mission to maintain a safe environment for all staff and detainees, and the use of lockdowns is not to be punitive but to restore order and conduct searches, something that anyone with correctional experience is aware of, but which the report glosses over,” Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement.

The Board of Correction rules that govern the department mandate that incarcerated people are not locked in their cells for more than two hours during the day and eight hours at night. Locking housing units down for longer periods of time are only to be used as a “last resort” during emergencies, like violent incidents. But the lockdowns are not increasing in conjunction with spikes in reported violence, the report says.

In fact lockdowns are now used more often than they were three years ago, when the jail population was significantly higher, according to the report. The uptick began in February, shortly after Mayor Eric Adams’ team took over the jails, and reached the highest rate of the year in October. Through Oct. 19, the board reported, there were 106 emergency lockdowns.

The board also suggested that recent reductions in violence at the Robert N. Davoren Center jail, which Molina has repeatedly highlighted as a success, may be due at least in part to the fact that people there are often forbidden from being outside of their cells during lockdowns. “With less time out of their cells, people had fewer opportunities to engage in violence,” the report said.

The board also alleged, in a footnote to the report, that correction officials are not reporting all of the lockdowns, effectively covering up the use of a practice that critics liken to solitary confinement. Board staff members reported seeing a unit in lockdown during an unannounced visit to a jail in June, but said that lockdown was never filed in a report, as mandated.

Separately on Monday, a handful of city, state and federal lawmakers made an unannounced visit to a jail on Rikers Island, the George R. Vierno Center, which had 416 lockdowns from January to September, according to the board report. Afterward, the lawmakers released a statement confirming that people there are being locked in their cells “for extended and dangerous periods of time, denied basic and urgent medical care, denied some of their meals, denied programming, and subjected to as many as twice-daily strip searches.”

The lawmakers also said even correction officers told them that the lockdowns were causing more violence than they were stopping. The lawmakers on the tour included Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, Assemblymember Karines Reyes and Councilmembers Sandy Nurse, Jennifer Gutiérrez, and Lincoln Restler.

“We have already lost 17 New Yorkers this year to New York City’s jail system,” they said in the statement. “Based on what we saw and heard today, unless there are swift and dramatic changes, more people are going to die.”

The George R. Vierno Center that they visited is the jail where Erick Tavira was housed before his death by suicide last weekend. Tavira is the 17th person to die in city custody, or shortly after being released, this year.

The revelations about lockdowns come as solitary confinement is up for debate in the City Council. A bill banning the practice has broad support from councilmembers, but is opposed by Adams and correction officer unions.