Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022JournalismMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
The 10 Drivers You’ll See Behind The Wheel In Grand Rapids
I've been doing a lot of driving lately with my wife Lindsey. We've taken I-96 to Lansing to spend time with my baby nephew, Jack. When going up north to Traverse City to pick up some wine orders we took 131. I drove out to Sand Lake to drop off some old VHS I'm getting digitized on I-96. And when going to visit my father-in-law and family for Sunday dinner, I've been on M-6.
Want to Create Less Waste? New Eco-Friendly Refillery Store Coming to Grand Rapids
So many of the things we buy come in plastic - shampoo, detergent, cleaning supplies. What if we could cut down on using so much plastic?. A new store in town aims to help you do that. Earthy Refillery Opening in Grand Rapids. Owner Anna Crooks is set to open...
Grand Rapids Has a Great Newly Renovated Dog Park for You and Your Dog
If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
Downtown Grand Rapids Concert Venue Gets New Name
After three years in operation, a downtown Grand Rapids music venue is switching things up. The Listening Room at Studio C's Studio Park has a new name: Midtown. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, the new name is to highlight the venue's expanded offerings: "programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows."
Safety Service Patrol Begins on Kent County Freeways in November
There is nothing worse than driving along on the freeway and then you have an issue with your automobile. A tire goes flat, you run out of gas, your check engine light begins to glow brightly on your dashboard...what do you do?. In 1994, a program called the Freeway Courtesy...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 28-30, 2022
This weekend is full of Halloween themed activities...from ghost tours to spooky car washes. There is also music, comedy, lights, and a parade. Runs Through Sunday, November 13, 2022 - John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids, MI. The popular, family-friendly, and interactive nighttime event, IllumiZoo is back for another year of...
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
WOW! Grand Rapids Is The 6th Most Beautiful City in Michigan
Grand Rapids has secured the sixth spot on Culture Trips' list of the most beautiful towns in Michigan. Since Grand Rapids is Beer City and has the ability to get to Lake Michigan in a short amount of time, we are top-notch!. With easy access to Lake Michigan's Gold Coast,...
Yes, An Elephant Really Did Get Trapped in a Plainwell, MI Basement
Bizarre things happen when the circus comes to town! For one West Michigan community fact is stranger than fiction with regard to an infamous visit from a traveling circus in 1916. Though I grew up in nearby Allegan I must admit, I don't spend nearly as much time in Plainwell...
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Iconic Nirvana ‘Rolling Stone’ Photo Shoot Was Done In Kalamazoo
If you're even a mild fan of Nirvana, then you're familiar with their relationship with Rolling Stone Magazine. Four covers of the band, and one with Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain on it. But probably the most memorable cover they did, and the one that most people will recognize... was...
All Good Things Come To An End: ArtPrize Says Goodbye After 13 Years
They say all good things come to an end and in the case of Artprize that time has come. A groundbreaking Art Competition launched in Grand Rapids 13 years ago shared the news in a press release. Artprize Calls It Quit After 13 Years. "What started as an experiment in...
Locally Owned Costume Shop Can Help with Halloween Costume Ideas
Every year several chain Halloween stores move into old abandoned store fronts. They usually open around Labor Day and pack up and move out shortly after Halloween. Did you know that in the Grand Rapids area there is a year-round, locally owned costume shop that never leaves? The Kostume Room has a permanent location in Wyoming and can help you with your costume needs not only at Halloween -- but throughout the year.
Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display
As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
Grand Rapids Basketball Fans Surprised By Ticket Fees For G League Games
Fans planning to check out the inaugural season of the NBA's G League at Van Andel Arena are finding the tickets and fees to be higher than in previous seasons. When do the Grand Rapids Gold play at Van Andel Arena?. The NBA G League team and Denver Nuggets affiliate...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0