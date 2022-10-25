ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Drivers You’ll See Behind The Wheel In Grand Rapids

I've been doing a lot of driving lately with my wife Lindsey. We've taken I-96 to Lansing to spend time with my baby nephew, Jack. When going up north to Traverse City to pick up some wine orders we took 131. I drove out to Sand Lake to drop off some old VHS I'm getting digitized on I-96. And when going to visit my father-in-law and family for Sunday dinner, I've been on M-6.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Has a Great Newly Renovated Dog Park for You and Your Dog

If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Downtown Grand Rapids Concert Venue Gets New Name

After three years in operation, a downtown Grand Rapids music venue is switching things up. The Listening Room at Studio C's Studio Park has a new name: Midtown. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, the new name is to highlight the venue's expanded offerings: "programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo

Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
KALAMAZOO, MI
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Locally Owned Costume Shop Can Help with Halloween Costume Ideas

Every year several chain Halloween stores move into old abandoned store fronts. They usually open around Labor Day and pack up and move out shortly after Halloween. Did you know that in the Grand Rapids area there is a year-round, locally owned costume shop that never leaves? The Kostume Room has a permanent location in Wyoming and can help you with your costume needs not only at Halloween -- but throughout the year.
WYOMING, MI
Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display

As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
MUSKEGON, MI
