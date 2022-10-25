ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shapiro talks crime, education in one-on-one interview with CBS 21 News

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Doug Mastriano has been slamming Josh Shapiro for being soft on crime, but Shapiro says his record as Attorney General proves the opposite. "I have arrested over 8,000 drug dealers, 500 child predators, over 500 gun traffickers, we have even arrested over 100 corrupt public officials, from both parties, that's why law enforcement, prosecutors, police and State Troopers all endorsed me." Shapiro told CBS 21's Nick Volturo.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PA Turnpike Commission working to crack down on late toll payers

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Pennsylvania house and senate have passed a bill that will hold drivers more accountable for not paying their turnpike tolls. The turnpike estimates twenty five thousand vehicle registrations would be suspended if the bill passes. “What this measure does is it allow the Turnpike...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Human remains identified as man last seen in 2015, coroner says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On October 26, around 12 p.m., the East Pennsboro Police Department called the Cumberland County Coroner's Office to report human remains found between the Susquehanna River and Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview. The coroner confirmed what was found was human remains when they arrived...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

