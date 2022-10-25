Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Dem candidate for Florida Lt. Gov. says opponent's 'Latina card' should be 'revoked'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Florida lieutenant governor hopeful Karla Hernández, who is running on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s ticket, remarked that her opponent’s “Latina card” should be “revoked” for supporting Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to transport migrants to sanctuary cities.
local21news.com
Shapiro talks crime, education in one-on-one interview with CBS 21 News
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Doug Mastriano has been slamming Josh Shapiro for being soft on crime, but Shapiro says his record as Attorney General proves the opposite. "I have arrested over 8,000 drug dealers, 500 child predators, over 500 gun traffickers, we have even arrested over 100 corrupt public officials, from both parties, that's why law enforcement, prosecutors, police and State Troopers all endorsed me." Shapiro told CBS 21's Nick Volturo.
local21news.com
PA Turnpike Commission working to crack down on late toll payers
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Pennsylvania house and senate have passed a bill that will hold drivers more accountable for not paying their turnpike tolls. The turnpike estimates twenty five thousand vehicle registrations would be suspended if the bill passes. “What this measure does is it allow the Turnpike...
local21news.com
DA: Police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Luzerne County District Attorney says police stopped a potentially major incident at Wilkes-Barre Area High School Wednesday, by arresting five armed men with a car full of weapons including a loaded gun. Officials believe the men were involved with the Trinitario street gang.
local21news.com
Human remains identified as man last seen in 2015, coroner says
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On October 26, around 12 p.m., the East Pennsboro Police Department called the Cumberland County Coroner's Office to report human remains found between the Susquehanna River and Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview. The coroner confirmed what was found was human remains when they arrived...
