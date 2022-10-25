Read full article on original website
Midterm election approaches, highlights CCSD Board of Trustee race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are three Clark County School Board of Trustee seats up for grabs in the midterms. A large candidate pool brought down to just 6, and every vote counts. The School Board of Trustees is all elected. They each represent a different region and help...
Bernie Sanders encourages young voters in Las Vegas rally
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Senator Bernie Sanders is campaigning for Nevada Democrats today. He first stopped up north at the University of Nevada, Reno for a get-out-the-vote rally. Senator Sanders then made his way down to the valley to campaign for Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Imagine Dragons drummer helps campaign for Cortez Masto
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's statewide tour of Nevada breweries and bars stopped at ReBar in downtown Las Vegas. Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, made an appearance with Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman Thursday night. Voters had the opportunity to share a drink and speak with Sen. Cortez-Masto...
First awards announced for 'Home Means Nevada' housing initiative
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first awards for the "Home Means Nevada" housing initiative have been announced. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the awards announced Thursday total $155.7 million, representing about one-third of the full $500 million initiative. The Blind Center of Nevada in Las Vegas was awarded $15...
Flags in Nevada ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flags at Nevada state buildings have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Friday in observance of the funeral for Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the order, which will take effect from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28.
The Mob Museum hosts free outdoor community celebration for Nevada Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mob Museum is providing free access to learn more about the valley's history on Nevada Day. Bring the family to a free community celebration at the new Event Plaza on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to indulge...
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
Rise in domestic violence cases in the valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is facing a domestic violence epidemic. SafeNest CEO, Liz Orthenburger, says in the last three weeks her nonprofit has noticed a slight downturn in calls for help, but an uptick in homicides. “Domestic violence is happening in the same proportions as it was...
143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in the central Las Vegas valley earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they took Cory Cruz, 32, into custody on Wednesday for the Oct. 17 shooting. Officers had responded to a...
Arrest report: Las Vegas police detective accused of grabbing girlfriend by neck, ankle
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused a Las Vegas police detective of grabbing her by the neck and ankle during an argument earlier this month, according to an arrest report. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked on Oct. 20 on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, LVMPD had said.
'An angel was there and helped me': Rancho HS employee speaks out after brutal attack
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rancho High School staff member is still recovering after a brutal attack outside a school building Monday night. After a terrifying incident, he wants to make sure no one experiences the scary attack he did. News 3 asked Edwin Duarte if he thought he...
Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Angels of Las Vegas to host three 'Stuff The Truck' weekend food drives
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is looking to help those in need during multiple food drives taking place through November. Las Vegas-based charity Angels of Las Vegas will be hosting their first annual 'Stuff The Truck' event starting the weekend of Saturday, October 29th, and Sunday, October 30th.
2 geese found dead at Sunset Park test positive for bird flu
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two geese recently found dead at Sunset Park have tested positive for a strain of bird flu, according to Clark County. The Nevada Department of Wildlife confirmed that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is active within the region's wild bird population. It appears to pose...
SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
Motorcycle rider arrested after speeding at 115 MPH, flipping off Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcycle rider was arrested after allegedly speeding up to 115 miles per hour and flipping the bird to Las Vegas police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's traffic bureau posted about the arrest, saying a department helicopter clocked the bike in the area of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard.
Nevada casinos set 19th straight month for $1 billion gaming win
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos continued their winning ways in September. Nonrestricted gaming licensees in the state posted a win revenue of $1.25 billion last month, according to figures from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. It's the 19th consecutive month that casinos have surpassed at least $1 billion...
