Partial solar eclipse 2022: 10 stunning photos shared on social media

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
A partial solar eclipse put on a show Tuesday over parts of Europe, Asia, northeast Africa and the Middle East, according to The New York Times and NPR.

Social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #eclipse and #solareclipse. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Eglinton, Northern Ireland

Photo by @patryksadowski.photo, Instagram

2. Delhi, India

Photos by @kaptured_kt, Instagram

3. Sheffield, England

Photo by @tim_russon, Instagram

4. Munich, Germany

Photo by @vulkankultour, Instagram

5. Athens, Greece

Photos by @cjferoussis, Instagram

6. Kettlewell, England

Photo by @saraspillett, Twitter

7. London, England

Photo by @HummingBird_The, Twitter

8. Meerut, India

Photos by @fluttershutter6, Twitter

9. Egypt

Photos by @aly.fahim, Instagram

10. Chennai, India

Photo by @lithus_picturesque, Instagram

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

