NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving says he embraces all religions, defiantly defending his right to post whatever he believes after the Brooklyn Nets owner was disappointed that Irving appeared to back an antisemitic film. Irving says: “We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion.” He added he embraced all walks of life and says that just because he posts about something doesn’t mean he believes everything about it.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO