Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
What Texas college started the NFL season with the most players on active rosters?
A sports betting and information website, The Action Network went through every NFL team's active roster at the beginning of the 2022 season and created a database based on where the players went to college, and it's no surprise Texas leads the way by a considerable margin.
Idaho8.com
LeBron James makes history but Lakers’ nightmare start to season continues
LeBron James made history on Friday but could do little to stop the LA Lakers’ nightmare start to the season from continuing. James amassed 28 points — seven rebounds, five assists and four steals — for his 1,135th career 20-point game, passing Karl Malone on the all-time list for the most 20-point games in the regular season.
Idaho8.com
Pacers sharp early in 127-117 victory over Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 12 assists and Myles Turner added 27 points to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 127-117 victory over the Washington Wizards. Assistant Lloyd Pierce was coaching the Pacers because Rick Carlisle had a previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter as cheer captain on her senior night. Buddy Hield scored 25 points for Indiana. The Pacers led by as many as 20 points in both the second and third quarters. Bradley Beal scored 31 for Washington.
Idaho8.com
Irving says he embraces all religions, defends right to post
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving says he embraces all religions, defiantly defending his right to post whatever he believes after the Brooklyn Nets owner was disappointed that Irving appeared to back an antisemitic film. Irving says: “We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion.” He added he embraced all walks of life and says that just because he posts about something doesn’t mean he believes everything about it.
WATCH: Charles Woods TCU Postgame
CB Charles Woods spoke with media following the 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU.
NFL Week 8 Sunday Spreads, Injuries, Picks and Player Rankings
Plus, NFL Sunday spreads, fantasy lineup help and Houston ties World Series, 1-1.
Idaho8.com
Nurkic has 27 points, Blazers beat Rockets 125-111
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers downed the Houston Rockets 125-111 on Friday night despite the absence of star guard Damian Lillard. Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Blazers, who led by as many as 18 points. With the win, Portland improved to 5-1 this season. Eric Gordon scored 18 points and Kevin Porter Jr. had 16 points for the struggling Rockets, who have just one win this season.
Idaho8.com
Fantasy guru Berry taking advantage of move from ESPN to NBC
Matthew Berry’s move from ESPN to NBC is flying under the radar in a year where there are lots of changes in NFL broadcasting crews. Berry had been a mainstay for 15 years as ESPN’s fantasy football guru. He is part of the Sunday “Football Night in America” pregame show now. Berry also has a daily show streaming and a two-hour show on Sundays streaming on Peacock.
Idaho8.com
Bridges leads Suns over injury-depleted Pelicans 124-111
PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 27 points, Devin Booker added 16 and the Phoenix Suns beat the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 124-111. The Suns’ usual scoring stars were fairly quiet but they got a productive game from Bridges and their bench players. Torrey Craig finished with 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting, Cameron Payne added 12 points and Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Pelicans were missing a few of their best players because of injuries, including forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
CBS Sports predicts serious movement in AP Top 25 Poll following Week 9
Even with two top ten teams and four total teams from the top 25 on bye during Week 9, the weekend saw plenty of fun. There were three matchups between ranked teams over the weekend, and seven ranked teams ended up losing on Saturday. After all of the Week 9 action, CBS Sports predicts some significant movement for the new AP Top 25 Poll.
Idaho8.com
Schwarber’s 2 big swings go 756 feet, get Phillies nothing
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber had big swings on consecutive pitches for the Philadelphia Phillies when they needed a comeback in Game 2 of the World Series. But two drives that totaled 756 feet in the eighth inning didn’t result in a much-needed home run. The Phillies go home even in the World Series after their 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night. The first ball off Schwarber’s bat was ruled foul after a replay review — the slugger had already trotted around the bases. When Schwarber got back in the box, he hit a ball that was caught at the right-field wall.
