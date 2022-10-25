Read full article on original website
Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
The Best and Worst Things About New Jersey Couldn’t Be More Opposite
Seriously, we love the kids but hate the environment. This ought to be fun. Listen, there are many reasons why people love New Jersey. There are also many reasons why people don’t love Garden State. Good thing is that we’ll focus on both for a minute. Believe it or...
Don’t Forget! Mays Landing, NJ, Halloween Parade Is Still On For This Weekend
The spookiest day of all of spooky season is almost here!. In South Jersey, we know that there is still PLENTY of Halloween fun to be had. Spooky season's not over until trick-or-treating hours are over, okay? That's how serious Jersey is about Halloween. Here in Atlantic County, we're no...
This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country
These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Hey, NJ: Heading to Disney World for Jersey Week? What to Expect
Every year, the teacher’s convention in New Jersey takes place in the beginning of November, which means kids have off from school. So how do you keep them entertained for a whole week? You take them to Disney World, of course. “Jersey Week” is known to locals in Florida...
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike
If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
More is More is More! Here’s New Jersey’s Favorite Kind of Bagel
When it comes to bagels, New Jersey wants it all...and then some. Bagel preferences are very personal, but not if you ask me. I'm equal opportunity all bagel flavors and all bagel toppings. Plain with peanut butter and jam, Cinnamon Raisin with butter, Everything with cream cheese, Rye with smoked...
Dad Creates Free Halloween App Showing Every New Jersey Haunted Attraction
This man is literally a Halloween genius. Oh my gosh! I officially am crowning him Jack the Pumpkin King from The Nightmare Before Christmas. You'll understand why in a second. HIs name is Michael Kane and he created a free Halloween-themed app called FrightMaps. Here's what it is about. FrightMaps...
New Survey Proves NJ Drivers Should Never Get Made Fun Of Again
You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: Jersey can't drive. I can't speak on your behalf, but it seems like everywhere I go, people love to make jokes about the way people drive in this state. Don't get me wrong, we all probably suffer from a little bit of road rage. That's only because there's so many people packed into such a small state that it's aggravating when people are unfamiliar with the traffic patterns.
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake
Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
Dare To Dine At One Of New Jerseys Most Haunted Restaurants
Everyone loves a good ghost story, especially around this time of the year, right?. New Jersey is known for so many things, and paranormal activity of course is one of them. I'm fortunate enough to have never seen a ghost, I'm not even wholly sure I believe ghosts are real.
Jersey Lotto Fans Dream as Powerball Hits Whopping $680M
$680 million is definitely a big enough payday to get the attention of everyone, even those people who don't usually play the lottery. That's Wednesday's jackpot for the multi-state Powerball Lottery that's been rolling over since Aug. 3 without a grand prize winner. $680M is the 7th largest Power Lottery jackpot ever.
The Best NJ Day Trips for Fall Foliage and Hiking
Ah...fall. For those of us hard-core summer lovers, it is tough to say goodbye to those long, warm, beautiful days. However, if you have to leave that season, fall is not a bad place to land. It is my second favorite. Sadly it turns into winter, but that is another story.
CT Man Convicted For Heroin Trafficking After Being Busted at Tuckerton, NJ, Wawa
Federal authorities say a man from Connecticut now potentially faces 40 years in prison after being convicted of heroin trafficking. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 38-year-old Luis Payano-Perez was found guilty last week on one count of possessing with intent to distribute 100 or more grams of heroin. The verdict...
Gotta Have Aggravation: Is this the Biggest Wawa Pet Peeve in NJ?
If you shop at Wawa, this might be your biggest pet peeve. If you're like me, you visit Wawa several times a week (or day). You know the drill... coffee, hoagies, snacks, hitting the ATM, gas. Later in the day, it's more coffee and another snack. I absolutely love Wawa....
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April 2022 when...
