Jersey City, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey

Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country

These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike

If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Survey Proves NJ Drivers Should Never Get Made Fun Of Again

You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: Jersey can't drive. I can't speak on your behalf, but it seems like everywhere I go, people love to make jokes about the way people drive in this state. Don't get me wrong, we all probably suffer from a little bit of road rage. That's only because there's so many people packed into such a small state that it's aggravating when people are unfamiliar with the traffic patterns.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Jersey Lotto Fans Dream as Powerball Hits Whopping $680M

$680 million is definitely a big enough payday to get the attention of everyone, even those people who don't usually play the lottery. That's Wednesday's jackpot for the multi-state Powerball Lottery that's been rolling over since Aug. 3 without a grand prize winner. $680M is the 7th largest Power Lottery jackpot ever.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

The Best NJ Day Trips for Fall Foliage and Hiking

Ah...fall. For those of us hard-core summer lovers, it is tough to say goodbye to those long, warm, beautiful days. However, if you have to leave that season, fall is not a bad place to land. It is my second favorite. Sadly it turns into winter, but that is another story.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
