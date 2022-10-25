Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Minority groups speak out as early voting continues
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Minority communities throughout the valley are doing their part to educate and mobilize voters. From knocking on doors to holding rallies, minority groups across the valley have been doing their part to get the word out about this coming mid-term election. Each minority group holds...
Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 3: Open primaries and ranked-choice voting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There aren’t many things that can manage to bring Republicans and Democrats to an agreement, but opposing Nevada ballot Question 3 is one of them. The measure would bring open primaries and ranked-choice voting to the Silver State, a process that would arguably take power away from the two major parties.
Election denialism and voter access on the ballot for Nevada Secretary of State race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A state-level secretary of state race isn’t one to typically draw much fanfare, but after unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the position has become front and center. Nevada’s Secretary of State (SOS) race features Democrat Cisco Aguilar against...
Imagine Dragons drummer helps campaign for Cortez Masto
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's statewide tour of Nevada breweries and bars stopped at ReBar in downtown Las Vegas. Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, made an appearance with Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman Thursday night. Voters had the opportunity to share a drink and speak with Sen. Cortez-Masto...
Man pleads guilty to $4.2 million fraud over Las Vegas 'Magic Mike' show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme that defrauded $4.2 million out of people looking to invest in a "Magic Mike" show in Las Vegas. John Santilli Jr. pleaded on Thursday to a count of securities fraud and a...
Flags in Nevada ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flags at Nevada state buildings have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Friday in observance of the funeral for Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued the order, which will take effect from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28.
Rise in domestic violence cases in the valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is facing a domestic violence epidemic. SafeNest CEO, Liz Orthenburger, says in the last three weeks her nonprofit has noticed a slight downturn in calls for help, but an uptick in homicides. “Domestic violence is happening in the same proportions as it was...
First awards announced for 'Home Means Nevada' housing initiative
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first awards for the "Home Means Nevada" housing initiative have been announced. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the awards announced Thursday total $155.7 million, representing about one-third of the full $500 million initiative. The Blind Center of Nevada in Las Vegas was awarded $15...
143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
Nevada casinos set 19th straight month for $1 billion gaming win
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos continued their winning ways in September. Nonrestricted gaming licensees in the state posted a win revenue of $1.25 billion last month, according to figures from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. It's the 19th consecutive month that casinos have surpassed at least $1 billion...
