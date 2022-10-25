ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Minority groups speak out as early voting continues

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Minority communities throughout the valley are doing their part to educate and mobilize voters. From knocking on doors to holding rallies, minority groups across the valley have been doing their part to get the word out about this coming mid-term election. Each minority group holds...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 3: Open primaries and ranked-choice voting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There aren’t many things that can manage to bring Republicans and Democrats to an agreement, but opposing Nevada ballot Question 3 is one of them. The measure would bring open primaries and ranked-choice voting to the Silver State, a process that would arguably take power away from the two major parties.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Imagine Dragons drummer helps campaign for Cortez Masto

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's statewide tour of Nevada breweries and bars stopped at ReBar in downtown Las Vegas. Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, made an appearance with Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman Thursday night. Voters had the opportunity to share a drink and speak with Sen. Cortez-Masto...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rise in domestic violence cases in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is facing a domestic violence epidemic. SafeNest CEO, Liz Orthenburger, says in the last three weeks her nonprofit has noticed a slight downturn in calls for help, but an uptick in homicides. “Domestic violence is happening in the same proportions as it was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First awards announced for 'Home Means Nevada' housing initiative

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first awards for the "Home Means Nevada" housing initiative have been announced. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the awards announced Thursday total $155.7 million, representing about one-third of the full $500 million initiative. The Blind Center of Nevada in Las Vegas was awarded $15...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada casinos set 19th straight month for $1 billion gaming win

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos continued their winning ways in September. Nonrestricted gaming licensees in the state posted a win revenue of $1.25 billion last month, according to figures from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. It's the 19th consecutive month that casinos have surpassed at least $1 billion...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy