WPFO
New York's 'tightening' gubernatorial race has Dems 'frantic' in home stretch, report says
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — New polling ahead of Election Day suggests the Empire State may turn red for the first time in nearly two decades, which reportedly has the Democratic Party "frantic." New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, has seen her lead over her Republican challenger, Congressman...
WPFO
Court documents: Stepmother told police Harmony Montgomery's father killed her
PORTLAND (WGME) – New court paperwork has been filed in the case against Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire father charged with murdering his young daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in 2019. According to the paperwork, Adam Montgomery's estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, told police back in June that he had killed Harmony...
WPFO
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
WPFO
Friends, family hope to bring Maine immigrant community leader home for medical treatment
AUBURN (WGME) -- A Maine immigrant community leader shot was on a trip to Ethiopia. According to our media partners at the Sun Journal, a law enforcement officer shot Fowsia Musse at an airport in Ethiopia on Tuesday. Now, friends and family are trying to bring her home for emergency...
WPFO
Maine treasurer searching for owners of war-era bond
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine treasurer is asking for help finding the owners defense/war-era bonds. According to the Maine Treasurer Henry Beck, his office is currently holding the defense/war-era bonds as part of its unclaimed property safekeeping program. The bonds were received by the office from abandoned safe deposit boxes...
WPFO
Emergency Rental Assistance coming to an end in Maine
A program that helped tens of thousands of Maine households stay afloat during the pandemic will likely run out of money by the end of November. Emergency Rental Assistance paid for rent, utilities, and for the homeless to stay in hotels. MaineHousing officials say the temporary program is in the...
WPFO
Life expectancy of Maine's beloved 207 area code extended
The life expectancy of Maine’s beloved 207 area code has been extended through part of 2027. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says ongoing efforts to preserve Maine’s 207 area code have resulted in an extension of about 15 months from the previous exhaustion date prediction of the fourth quarter of 2025.
WPFO
High PFAS levels found in Maine middle school
CARMEL (WGME) -- High levels of PFAS have been found in another Maine school. After required water testing by the state, Caravel Middle School in Carmel is one of the schools that found out their water was contaminated. The schools staff says they are working hard to keep students and...
WPFO
Firewood banks help Mainers heat their homes
There is a new way to pay for heating your home you may not have heard of before. One way to get relief is to apply at a wood bank. It's like a food bank where donations are taken in and distributed to those in need. There is new federal...
WPFO
Harvest on the Harbor
An event highlighting Maine’s hospitality industry is officially underway. Harvest on the Harbor offers everything from spirit tastings, an oyster fest, and the 2022 Maine Lobster Chef of the Year competition. CBS13 caught up with one chef competing, Mimi Weissenborn, of Sur Lie and Gather. She joined us in...
WPFO
Don't throw away your pumpkins after Halloween. It could be a farm animal's next snack.
(BDN) -- When it comes to pumpkins, stay out of Willy’s way. The 1,400-pound male bison is the undisputed patriarch of a small northern Maine bison herd and he loves few things more than noshing on fall gourds. Luckily for Willy — and countless other farm animals around Maine...
WPFO
Halloween weekend looking spook-tacular in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny weather continues into the weekend before Halloween, with temperatures very comfortable during the afternoon. Halloween itself is overall looking pretty good, with mild temperatures but with cloudy skies and a low end chance of a shower as well. Friday will be a beautiful but cool day. Lots...
WPFO
Sun returns to Maine, expect great weather through the weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Finally! The sun is back in Maine. A great stretch of sunny weather begins Thursday and continues through the end of the weekend. Unfortunately, rain next week has trended faster- very likely we end up with a wet Halloween. Thursday will be sunny, mild, and breezy. Our high...
WPFO
Gardens Aglow returns as a walking experience with new reimagined design
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- After a two-year hiatus, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens “Gardens Aglow” in Boothbay is once again a walking experience, with a new reimagined design. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens says it is thrilled to present its eighth annual Gardens Aglow. The new, reimagined design includes over 750,000...
