WPFO

Maine treasurer searching for owners of war-era bond

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine treasurer is asking for help finding the owners defense/war-era bonds. According to the Maine Treasurer Henry Beck, his office is currently holding the defense/war-era bonds as part of its unclaimed property safekeeping program. The bonds were received by the office from abandoned safe deposit boxes...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Emergency Rental Assistance coming to an end in Maine

A program that helped tens of thousands of Maine households stay afloat during the pandemic will likely run out of money by the end of November. Emergency Rental Assistance paid for rent, utilities, and for the homeless to stay in hotels. MaineHousing officials say the temporary program is in the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Life expectancy of Maine's beloved 207 area code extended

The life expectancy of Maine’s beloved 207 area code has been extended through part of 2027. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says ongoing efforts to preserve Maine’s 207 area code have resulted in an extension of about 15 months from the previous exhaustion date prediction of the fourth quarter of 2025.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

High PFAS levels found in Maine middle school

CARMEL (WGME) -- High levels of PFAS have been found in another Maine school. After required water testing by the state, Caravel Middle School in Carmel is one of the schools that found out their water was contaminated. The schools staff says they are working hard to keep students and...
CARMEL, ME
WPFO

Firewood banks help Mainers heat their homes

There is a new way to pay for heating your home you may not have heard of before. One way to get relief is to apply at a wood bank. It's like a food bank where donations are taken in and distributed to those in need. There is new federal...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Harvest on the Harbor

An event highlighting Maine’s hospitality industry is officially underway. Harvest on the Harbor offers everything from spirit tastings, an oyster fest, and the 2022 Maine Lobster Chef of the Year competition. CBS13 caught up with one chef competing, Mimi Weissenborn, of Sur Lie and Gather. She joined us in...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Halloween weekend looking spook-tacular in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny weather continues into the weekend before Halloween, with temperatures very comfortable during the afternoon. Halloween itself is overall looking pretty good, with mild temperatures but with cloudy skies and a low end chance of a shower as well. Friday will be a beautiful but cool day. Lots...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Sun returns to Maine, expect great weather through the weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Finally! The sun is back in Maine. A great stretch of sunny weather begins Thursday and continues through the end of the weekend. Unfortunately, rain next week has trended faster- very likely we end up with a wet Halloween. Thursday will be sunny, mild, and breezy. Our high...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gardens Aglow returns as a walking experience with new reimagined design

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- After a two-year hiatus, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens “Gardens Aglow” in Boothbay is once again a walking experience, with a new reimagined design. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens says it is thrilled to present its eighth annual Gardens Aglow. The new, reimagined design includes over 750,000...
BOOTHBAY, ME

