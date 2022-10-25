Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
Deteriorating Maine bridge undergoing final day of inspection, expect traffic delays
TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) - A deteriorating Midcoast bridge is undergoing its final day of inspection on Thursday. Crews are looking over the Frank J. Wood Bridge in Brunswick and Topsham. The bridge, which was built in 1931, is in such poor condition, inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years.
WPFO
Car crashes into Scarborough fire station
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A car crashed into a fire station in Scarborough Friday. The fire department says it happened on Pleasant Hill Road. The driver regained consciousness and was checked out by EMS but not taken to the hospital. Damage to the building is minimal.
WPFO
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
WPFO
Zoning amendment changes for town center go before Cape Elizabeth voters
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- A controversial vote over zoning amendments related to the town center will go before Cape Elizabeth voters next month. Town residents will decide weather to overturn rules that would allow certain affordable housing developments to be be built in the town's center. The zoning amendments were...
WPFO
70-year-old woman hit and killed by pickup truck in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- A pedestrian is dead after police say a pickup truck struck and killed her in Rockland on Thursday. Police say a truck was turning from Water Street to Sussex Street when it hit 70-year-old Lorraine Hall as she was approaching the crosswalk. According to police, the driver...
WPFO
PHOTOS | Grand opening of Biddeford's first boutique hotel
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The city of Biddeford has a new luxury hotel. Thursday was the grand opening for the Lincoln Hotel. The 33-room property is part of the Lincoln Mill's historical mixed-use renovation in Biddeford’s reimagined downtown and first boutique hotel in the city. The hotel is located at...
WPFO
Topping-off ceremony held in Portland for tallest apartment building in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A topping-off ceremony was held in Portland on Thursday to celebrate the placement of the last steel beam on what will become the tallest apartment building in Maine. The new 180,000 square foot building is located at the corner of Federal and Temple streets in Portland. The...
WPFO
"It's a responsible decision": Cape Elizabeth parents praise handling of COVID outbreak
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – A COVID outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School forced the school to close and a big football game to be postponed Friday. The defending Class C state champions would have been playing against Fryeburg Academy at home for this year's quarterfinal. But instead of football,...
WPFO
South Portland celebrates completion of new solar farm
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of South Portland celebrated the completion of its almost 13,000-panel solar farm built on top of a former landfill Thursday. The sustainability director for the city says the solar farm will generate about 5.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity every year. She says...
WPFO
Westbrook store opens new expansion after they say former contractor stole money
WESTBROOK (WGME) - After they say a contractor ran off with thousands of dollars, the owners of Weekend Anime and Games finally finished an expansion to their store. Julie York and her husband first tried to expand their store with an equity loan from their home a couple years ago.
WPFO
'She changed my life:' Patients surprised after Maine doctor arrested by drug strike force
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A Kennebunk doctor specializing in addiction treatment has been accused of illegally prescribing powerful drugs. As part of her practice, Dr. Merideth Norris is allowed to prescribe controlled substances, including opioids, to her patients, but prosecutors are accusing Norris of writing prescriptions without a legitimate purpose. Norris,...
WPFO
Portland rents are among the highest in the United States
PORTLAND (BDN) -- Portland ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rents at a time when one- and two-bedroom apartment rents are decreasing nationally for the first time in two years. With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Portland ranked 18th, just behind Honolulu, Hawaii, in...
WPFO
Dancers in Portland put on 'thrilling' Halloween performance
PORTLAND (WGME) – Dancers in Portland got into the Halloween spirit Friday. More than 100 zombies gathered in Monument Square to recreate the iconic "Thriller" dance video. Avant Dance says dancers from ages 10 to 70 took part.
WPFO
Gardens Aglow returns as a walking experience with new reimagined design
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- After a two-year hiatus, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens “Gardens Aglow” in Boothbay is once again a walking experience, with a new reimagined design. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens says it is thrilled to present its eighth annual Gardens Aglow. The new, reimagined design includes over 750,000...
WPFO
Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
WPFO
Viral video shows 1-year-old boy left alone in Auburn Walmart parking lot
AUBURN (WGME)-- A video of a one-year-old boy left alone in his car seat in the Walmart parking lot in Auburn Thursday has gone viral. The couple who took the video stayed with the boy until his mother returned. "When we came out, the car was next to us. We...
WPFO
Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland charter questions 4 & 5
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. Eight out of the 13 questions focus on changes to Portland's charter. Back in 2020, voters approved...
WPFO
Wells family uses holiday cheer to help others in need
WELLS (WGME) – Giving back to the community is a way of life for Stan Norton and his family. From October through Christmas, the Nortons’ holiday glow is a sign of hope for others. "You know, giving back to the community was a thing that just made sense,"...
WPFO
Spooky Season: Get into the spirit with these Halloween events
We're just a few days from Halloween and there are so many ways to get into the spirit. In Portland, the East Bayside Halloween Fest is back. It’s happening on Saturday and it’s a day full of pumpkin carving, costume contests, donut eating contests, and more. Over 30...
Comments / 0