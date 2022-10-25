ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPFO

Car crashes into Scarborough fire station

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A car crashed into a fire station in Scarborough Friday. The fire department says it happened on Pleasant Hill Road. The driver regained consciousness and was checked out by EMS but not taken to the hospital. Damage to the building is minimal.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

70-year-old woman hit and killed by pickup truck in Rockland

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- A pedestrian is dead after police say a pickup truck struck and killed her in Rockland on Thursday. Police say a truck was turning from Water Street to Sussex Street when it hit 70-year-old Lorraine Hall as she was approaching the crosswalk. According to police, the driver...
ROCKLAND, ME
WPFO

PHOTOS | Grand opening of Biddeford's first boutique hotel

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The city of Biddeford has a new luxury hotel. Thursday was the grand opening for the Lincoln Hotel. The 33-room property is part of the Lincoln Mill's historical mixed-use renovation in Biddeford’s reimagined downtown and first boutique hotel in the city. The hotel is located at...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WPFO

South Portland celebrates completion of new solar farm

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of South Portland celebrated the completion of its almost 13,000-panel solar farm built on top of a former landfill Thursday. The sustainability director for the city says the solar farm will generate about 5.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity every year. She says...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland rents are among the highest in the United States

PORTLAND (BDN) -- Portland ranked among the top 20 U.S. cities with the most expensive rents at a time when one- and two-bedroom apartment rents are decreasing nationally for the first time in two years. With median one-bedroom apartment rents at $1,777, Portland ranked 18th, just behind Honolulu, Hawaii, in...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gardens Aglow returns as a walking experience with new reimagined design

BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- After a two-year hiatus, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens “Gardens Aglow” in Boothbay is once again a walking experience, with a new reimagined design. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens says it is thrilled to present its eighth annual Gardens Aglow. The new, reimagined design includes over 750,000...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WPFO

Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland charter questions 4 & 5

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. Eight out of the 13 questions focus on changes to Portland's charter. Back in 2020, voters approved...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Wells family uses holiday cheer to help others in need

WELLS (WGME) – Giving back to the community is a way of life for Stan Norton and his family. From October through Christmas, the Nortons’ holiday glow is a sign of hope for others. "You know, giving back to the community was a thing that just made sense,"...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Spooky Season: Get into the spirit with these Halloween events

We're just a few days from Halloween and there are so many ways to get into the spirit. In Portland, the East Bayside Halloween Fest is back. It’s happening on Saturday and it’s a day full of pumpkin carving, costume contests, donut eating contests, and more. Over 30...
PORTLAND, ME

