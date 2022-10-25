ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac police investigating burglary at Fleet Farm

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Fleet Farm on S. Military Rd. Around 8:53 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of an alarm. Officers noticed a hole cut in the perimeter fence and a service door forced...
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported. According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in crash in Outagamie County intersection

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people--including a juvenile-- were taken to hospitals after a crash in Outagamie County Wednesday morning. At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 54 and French Road in the Town of Osborn for a two-vehicle crash. The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Clouds of smoke continue to roll out from Manitowoc structure fire

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Smoke continues to billow out from a building in Manitowoc. The call came in around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday for a structure fire at 102 Revere Drive. Josh Schindler could see the glow of the flames from his work a quarter mile away. "You could see there was...
MANITOWOC, WI
whbl.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pedestrian killed in Green Bay’s near-west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on the 700-block of Mather Street on the city’s near-west side. Police say a 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mather at Harrison St. at about 7 o’clock Thursday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Man, 80, hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94

MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old West Allis man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. Newly released Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows the wheel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspected Drunk Driver Drives into Lake Winnebago

Dive teams in Calumet County were called into action yesterday morning after a suspected drunk driver drove into Lake Winnebago. The incident occurred just after 4:00 a.m. as crews were called to the scene off of Faro Springs Road. They arrived to find a vehicle submerged in 8 to 12...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bellin Health collects donations for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Today we’re seeing another example of community support. Another donation drive is underway to help the teenagers seriously hurt in a bonfire explosion. As we’ve been reporting, dozens of Pulaski teenagers -- including students and recent graduates -- were attending a homecoming celebration on private...
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘You’re lucky I’m in these handcuffs’: Green Bay man facing nine charges after incident at local bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is looking at close to 40 years in prison stemming from an alleged incident at a bar on the city’s west side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 46-year-old Marvin Skenandore is facing nine charges following an alleged hit-and-run incident. On October 23 around 2:15 a.m. officers were sent to a bar on West Mason Street for a reported disturbance.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 people shot, wounded in separate incidents on Friday night: police

MILWAUKEE - On Friday night, Oct.28, three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were shot in separate incidents. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot near 30th and St. Paul around 8:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Near Forest Home and Grant,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Fire Department said it fought multiple vehicle fires in a parking lot Saturday morning. Officials found a large fire just after 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Insurance Auto Auction off of HWY 16. In a Facebook post, Portage FD said upon arriving, crews found 15 cars on fire with multiple explosions happening. Columbia Co. officials didn’t explain what happened to start the fire.
PORTAGE, WI

