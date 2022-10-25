ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

KFDM-TV

Investigation underway into railcar accident death of man at Beaumont plant

BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial death at a Beaumont plant. Shortly after midnight Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the ExxonMobil Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street. 66-year old...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

H.S. Football - District 9-5A-II - Week 10: PN-G 26 Nederland 24 Final

Port Neches, Tx — It was a rain soaked madness with both mid-county teams taking the lead in the final few minutes. PN-G was the last to score for the 26-24 win. The Indians have won four of the last five Bum Phillips Bowl championships. PN-G Head Coach Jeff Joseph was prepared for the madness.
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history

PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Fundraiser benefits St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School

BEAUMONT — St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School is hosting its popular annual chicken dinner fundraiser. The fundraiser helps the school continue operating and serving students and their families. You can stop by the drive-thru fundraiser and purchase or pick up a chicken dinner any time from 10 a.m. -...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle

ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Grand jury indicts teen accused of shooting at ride service driver

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has Indicted Timothy Parker, 18, of Beaumont, on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. According to the indictment, a man who works for a ride service company was called to an apartment complex on October 7 in Beaumont to pick up three men, including Parker.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard

Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery

BEAUMONT — Tan Radford takes us to Rao's Bakery to have a look at some Halloween sweet available this weekend. As well as some Astros specialty desserts in celebration of The World Series.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program

PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office: Teens confess to burglarizing China Elementary

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers, both 17, have confessed to burglarizing China Elementary School. On Monday, October 24, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to China Elementary about a burglary that occurred during the weekend. School faculty noticed open doors, missing items, and some minor damage to parts of the building.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Southeast Texans casting ballots during early voting

BEAUMONT — The Nov. 8 election is less than two weeks away, and Southeast Texans are casting their ballots during early voting. In Jefferson County, you can vote early Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting continues on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

