KFDM-TV
Investigation underway into railcar accident death of man at Beaumont plant
BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial death at a Beaumont plant. Shortly after midnight Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the ExxonMobil Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street. 66-year old...
KFDM-TV
County seeking contractor to build multi-sport training facility at Ford Park
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County commissioners will look into the possibility of finding a contractor to build a multi-sport training facility at Ford Park. The agenda for the Commissioners Court meeting next week includes an item that could start the process. The county will decide whether to approve the...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football - District 9-5A-II - Week 10: PN-G 26 Nederland 24 Final
Port Neches, Tx — It was a rain soaked madness with both mid-county teams taking the lead in the final few minutes. PN-G was the last to score for the 26-24 win. The Indians have won four of the last five Bum Phillips Bowl championships. PN-G Head Coach Jeff Joseph was prepared for the madness.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont middle school student went missing from school and later found
BEAUMONT — A mother is looking to Beaumont ISD for answers after her 12-year-old daughter left campus and went missing Wednesday afternoon. A teacher didn't know she was gone until two hours later. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on the mother's concerns and the district's response.
KFDM-TV
Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history
PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur school district adds new security systems to enhance safety
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur school board is taking action to make schools safer in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre. Port Arthur trustees approved door buzzers for 12 Port Arthur ISD campuses. The buzzers are only one part of the big picture. Metal detectors and other...
KFDM-TV
Fundraiser benefits St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School
BEAUMONT — St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School is hosting its popular annual chicken dinner fundraiser. The fundraiser helps the school continue operating and serving students and their families. You can stop by the drive-thru fundraiser and purchase or pick up a chicken dinner any time from 10 a.m. -...
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
KFDM-TV
Grand jury indicts teen accused of shooting at ride service driver
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has Indicted Timothy Parker, 18, of Beaumont, on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. According to the indictment, a man who works for a ride service company was called to an apartment complex on October 7 in Beaumont to pick up three men, including Parker.
KFDM-TV
Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard
Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont research center conducting clinical trials for possible future prescription drugs
BEAUMONT — A research center in Southeast Texas is performing pharmaceutical clinical trials that could led to prescription drugs that one day may make it to market. Gadolin Research Center in Beaumont conducts clinical trials on what may become some of tomorrow's prescription drugs. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack has...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford takes us to Rao's Bakery to have a look at some Halloween sweet available this weekend. As well as some Astros specialty desserts in celebration of The World Series.
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program
PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office: Teens confess to burglarizing China Elementary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers, both 17, have confessed to burglarizing China Elementary School. On Monday, October 24, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to China Elementary about a burglary that occurred during the weekend. School faculty noticed open doors, missing items, and some minor damage to parts of the building.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
kogt.com
Tragic Accident Kills Vidor Man
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:50 A.M. Beaumont Officers responded to IH-10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. Information gathered from the scene revealed the operator of a box truck, transporting mail, was traveling northbound and lost control of the vehicle. He struck a cement center divider and knocked it into southbound traffic.
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans casting ballots during early voting
BEAUMONT — The Nov. 8 election is less than two weeks away, and Southeast Texans are casting their ballots during early voting. In Jefferson County, you can vote early Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting continues on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m....
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show previews St. Anne's 44th Annual Halloween Carnival
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the St. Anne's Halloween Carnival for the 44th year. The carnival will be located on the grounds at 375 N 11th Street in Beaumont, starting October 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events will be happening, featuring fun games, a...
