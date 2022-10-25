Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WDBJ7.com
Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville to move to new location
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bubba’s Ice Cream is spending its last weekend at its current location. Bubba’s Ice Cream has been at 2626 North Main Street for over 60 years. It will soon move up the road to 2455 Franklin Turnpike for its 65th season. The new location...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Nightmares gears up for Halloween weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The season finale of one of Roanoke’s most spooky attractions is taking place Halloween weekend. Blue Ridge Nightmares, an artistic haunted house/haunted attraction with details and concepts inspired by Roanoke’s history, is preparing new experiences for the family. It is the home creating a...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home looks at history of sports club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Love sports? Talking about sports? Watching sports? The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is for you. Natalie & Kate chatted with the club’s Vice President, Brad Mullins, along with Dave Ross to find out more about the history of this club and the speakers it has that inspire sports fanatics.
WDBJ7.com
Across our hometowns, some groups getting into Halloween spirit early
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kool Kids Party Bus partnered with multiple community organizations to host Bike or Treat Saturday. They want to go beyond giving kids candy on this holiday. Clothes including coats, school supplies and boxes of food will be given to families who need them. The organization will...
WDBJ7.com
Halloween arrives early in Salem thanks to Kazim Shrine Circus
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of families in all kinds of costumes waited in line for a free Trunk or Treat event in Salem. Thursday, October 27, the Kazim Shrine Circus hosted the event for the first time at the Salem Civic Center. The event was one day before the 2022 circus.
Augusta Free Press
Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free. “It...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County organized Treats on Main Street in Chatham for the first time this year. Over 20 businesses on Main Street signed up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Friday night. “By providing an environment that’s right here in the community and only participating with county...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Earliest snowfall in Danville
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. What month did Danville receive its earliest snowfall on record?. It may seem too early to talk about winter weather, but snow has fallen in...
WSLS
Test your shot: Safety expo at T4Tactics in Lynchburg to be held Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In today’s world, knowing how to handle and use a firearm safely is becoming more important. On Saturday, T4Tactics and Bedford Martial Arts will be teaming up to host a safety expo to put people’s skills to the test. “We want people tomorrow, citizens...
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats to schools; donations needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke Is working to make sure children have coats this winter. The Humble Hustle Company Inc. is working to collect and distribute coats at two elementary schools next month. The Winter Coat Drive is a part of the Keep Giving Initiatives that are...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween. Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents “Dracula”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dracula will take the stage as a ballet Saturday at the Jefferson Center. The story follows Dracula, as he launches his reign of terror following the tragic loss of his wife. Centuries later, a lawyer, Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to finalize a real estate deal with the Count.
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
WDBJ7.com
Arkay Inc. celebrates 100th anniversary
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A leading employer in Botetourt County, Arkay Incorporated, celebrated a major milestone this week. 100 years to the day that Max Kaneff incorporated the business, his grandson Mitchell Kaneff raised a toast during a celebration at the Taubman Museum of Art. The moment was bittersweet...
Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?
Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
cardinalnews.org
Republicans say Roanoke spends an ‘absurd’ amount of money on schools. What do the numbers say?
No Republican has been elected to the Roanoke City Council since 2000, but this year’s Republican slate is running the most spirited campaign the party has mounted in years. Of course, the bar is low: In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 – four of the past seven elections – there were no Republican candidates for the council in that Democratic-dominated city.
NBC12
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
