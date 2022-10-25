ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
ROANOKE, VA
Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville to move to new location

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bubba’s Ice Cream is spending its last weekend at its current location. Bubba’s Ice Cream has been at 2626 North Main Street for over 60 years. It will soon move up the road to 2455 Franklin Turnpike for its 65th season. The new location...
DANVILLE, VA
Blue Ridge Nightmares gears up for Halloween weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The season finale of one of Roanoke’s most spooky attractions is taking place Halloween weekend. Blue Ridge Nightmares, an artistic haunted house/haunted attraction with details and concepts inspired by Roanoke’s history, is preparing new experiences for the family. It is the home creating a...
ROANOKE, VA
Here @ Home looks at history of sports club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Love sports? Talking about sports? Watching sports? The Roanoke Valley Sports Club is for you. Natalie & Kate chatted with the club’s Vice President, Brad Mullins, along with Dave Ross to find out more about the history of this club and the speakers it has that inspire sports fanatics.
ROANOKE, VA
Across our hometowns, some groups getting into Halloween spirit early

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kool Kids Party Bus partnered with multiple community organizations to host Bike or Treat Saturday. They want to go beyond giving kids candy on this holiday. Clothes including coats, school supplies and boxes of food will be given to families who need them. The organization will...
ROANOKE, VA
Halloween arrives early in Salem thanks to Kazim Shrine Circus

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of families in all kinds of costumes waited in line for a free Trunk or Treat event in Salem. Thursday, October 27, the Kazim Shrine Circus hosted the event for the first time at the Salem Civic Center. The event was one day before the 2022 circus.
SALEM, VA
Pinpoint Weather: Earliest snowfall in Danville

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you a weather enthusiast? Love watching the skies? See if you can correctly guess this WFXR Weather Trivia question!. What month did Danville receive its earliest snowfall on record?. It may seem too early to talk about winter weather, but snow has fallen in...
DANVILLE, VA
Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween. Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents “Dracula”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dracula will take the stage as a ballet Saturday at the Jefferson Center. The story follows Dracula, as he launches his reign of terror following the tragic loss of his wife. Centuries later, a lawyer, Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania to finalize a real estate deal with the Count.
ROANOKE, VA
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Arkay Inc. celebrates 100th anniversary

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A leading employer in Botetourt County, Arkay Incorporated, celebrated a major milestone this week. 100 years to the day that Max Kaneff incorporated the business, his grandson Mitchell Kaneff raised a toast during a celebration at the Taubman Museum of Art. The moment was bittersweet...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?

Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
ROANOKE, VA
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn

Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
FAIRLAWN, VA
Republicans say Roanoke spends an ‘absurd’ amount of money on schools. What do the numbers say?

No Republican has been elected to the Roanoke City Council since 2000, but this year’s Republican slate is running the most spirited campaign the party has mounted in years. Of course, the bar is low: In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 – four of the past seven elections – there were no Republican candidates for the council in that Democratic-dominated city.
ROANOKE, VA
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
VIRGINIA STATE

