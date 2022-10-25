ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Bytes: Apple TV+, Music price hikes

By Avery Van Etten
 4 days ago

Apple is raising prices on its TV and music streaming services for the first time. The monthly subscription for Apple TV+ went from $4.99 to $6.99. Apple Music jumped by a dollar to $10.99, and the family plan will cost $16.99. Apple says higher music licensing costs are partially to blame.

YouTube is rolling out new features and a new look to try to lure TikTok users to the platform. Changes include updated playback options, better scrubbing ability, and the ability to pinch and zoom on videos. The new look should be fully available by the end of the week.

PayPal is getting more secure by adding passkeys as a login method for all users. Passkeys are a new type of login that would do away with passwords altogether.

