Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead.
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they’ve turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on...
Brazil's polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters
Brazilians began voting Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
President Aoun leaves office amid Lebanon's financial crisis
Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacates the presidential palace on Sunday, leaving a void at the top of a failing state.
KSNT
Egypt, IMF reach preliminary agreement for $3 billion loan
CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian government on Thursday, paving the way for the economically troubled Arab nation to access a $3 billion loan, officials said Thursday. IMF officials said a “staff agreement” between the Egyptian government and IMF leaders had...
KSNT
UK delays calling N Ireland election amid Brexit impasse
LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s political deadlock deepened Friday when the U.K. government delayed calling an early election for the Belfast-based Assembly after a deadline to restore the mothballed administration expired. The limbo means more uncertainty and delays to government decision-making at a time when many people in...
Voices: Why we still need holistic reparations for slavery
In this month of Black history remembering, it is important to explore the history of African reparations organising in Britain, as well as the understanding African reparationists have of the term – particularly those in the International Social Movement for African Reparations (ISMAR) in the UK.For reparations scholars like Professor Kimani Nehusi, the meaning of the term reparations “transcends repayment for past and continuing wrong, to embrace self-rehabilitation through education, organisation and mobilisation”.International law specifies that holistic reparations should include five key components: cessation/and guarantees of non-repetition, restitution, compensation, satisfaction and rehabilitation.In Axis Rule in Occupied Europe, Raphael Lemkin, who...
Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman's home for demolition
JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military Sunday prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israeli man near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank,. Several people were also wounded in the shooting late Saturday. Dramatic security camera...
KSNT
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital near key government offices, causing “scores of civilian casualties” including children, national police said. One hospital worker counted at least 30 bodies amid fears of possibly many more. The attack...
Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
