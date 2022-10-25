ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

President Aoun leaves office amid Lebanon's financial crisis

Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacates the presidential palace on Sunday, leaving a void at the top of a failing state.
KSNT

Egypt, IMF reach preliminary agreement for $3 billion loan

CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement with the Egyptian government on Thursday, paving the way for the economically troubled Arab nation to access a $3 billion loan, officials said Thursday. IMF officials said a “staff agreement” between the Egyptian government and IMF leaders had...
KSNT

UK delays calling N Ireland election amid Brexit impasse

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s political deadlock deepened Friday when the U.K. government delayed calling an early election for the Belfast-based Assembly after a deadline to restore the mothballed administration expired. The limbo means more uncertainty and delays to government decision-making at a time when many people in...
The Independent

Voices: Why we still need holistic reparations for slavery

In this month of Black history remembering, it is important to explore the history of African reparations organising in Britain, as well as the understanding African reparationists have of the term – particularly those in the International Social Movement for African Reparations (ISMAR) in the UK.For reparations scholars like Professor Kimani Nehusi, the meaning of the term reparations “transcends repayment for past and continuing wrong, to embrace self-rehabilitation through education, organisation and mobilisation”.International law specifies that holistic reparations should include five key components: cessation/and guarantees of non-repetition, restitution, compensation, satisfaction and rehabilitation.In Axis Rule in Occupied Europe, Raphael Lemkin, who...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman's home for demolition

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military Sunday prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition, a day after he killed an Israeli man near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank,. Several people were also wounded in the shooting late Saturday. Dramatic security camera...
KSNT

Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital near key government offices, causing “scores of civilian casualties” including children, national police said. One hospital worker counted at least 30 bodies amid fears of possibly many more. The attack...
CNN

Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley

South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

