In this month of Black history remembering, it is important to explore the history of African reparations organising in Britain, as well as the understanding African reparationists have of the term – particularly those in the International Social Movement for African Reparations (ISMAR) in the UK.For reparations scholars like Professor Kimani Nehusi, the meaning of the term reparations “transcends repayment for past and continuing wrong, to embrace self-rehabilitation through education, organisation and mobilisation”.International law specifies that holistic reparations should include five key components: cessation/and guarantees of non-repetition, restitution, compensation, satisfaction and rehabilitation.In Axis Rule in Occupied Europe, Raphael Lemkin, who...

