Governor McMaster talks SC's flawed 'catch and release' criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a dilemma that has law enforcement officials, victims and their families and the governor himself pushing for change. The issue at hand is a continued cycle of career criminals getting released on bond. WACH FOX News got Governor McMaster’s take on the issue...
TSA at Maryland airport found record 28 guns at security checkpoint so far this year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With only two months left in the year, The Transportation Security Administration at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport set a record for the most guns caught in a single year. TSA detected 28 firearms at the airport's security checkpoints so far in 2022, surpassing the...
Coroner: Suspect accused of killing South Carolina deputy dies while in hospice care
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — The man accused of killing a South Carolina deputy in June has died while in a hospice care setting. In a release to news media agencies on Saturday, Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced Duane L. Heard, 63, had passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, while living at a hospice house in Rock Hill.
