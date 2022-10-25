Read full article on original website
NME
Phil Spencer would “love” to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo Switch
Microsoft seemingly has no intentions of making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox, with Phil Spencer revealing he wants Microsoft to treat the IP in the same way it treats Minecraft, by bringing it to “many different screens.”. Spencer was speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live, where...
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ cancelled in Japan as developer refuses to cut violent content
The Callisto Protocol, the upcoming survival horror title from developer Striking Distance Studios, has been cancelled in Japan due to the developer refusing to censor the game’s violent content. The news comes from The Callisto Protocol’s Japanese Twitter account, in a tweet that reads when translated (via Eurogamer):
4 Independent Japanese Watchmakers That Are Shaking up the Horological World
In the increasingly competitive realm of independent watchmaking, the lion’s share of the glory has gone to people with European names. In auction houses and at points of sale around the globe, collectors jockey for position to buy original pieces from Britain’s Roger W. Smith and George Daniels, Switzerland’s François-Paul Journe and Rexhep Rexhepi and Finland’s Kari Voutilainen, to name a few. But in Japan, where the development of the quartz movement sent the entire Swiss watch industry into a tailspin in the 1970s, a burgeoning class of watchmakers has spent the past few years producing exceptional pieces infused with...
NME
How much does Netflix cost?
Next week (November 3), Netflix will introduce a new tier to its subscription service, giving users the option to pay less in exchange for being shown adverts. The move will give viewers four price bands to choose from when subscribing to the streaming platform, expanding the selection from the previous three tiers. Free trials are no longer available on the service, having been discontinued in 2019.
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ reinstates Denuvo after accidentally removing the anti-piracy software
Warner Bros. Games Montréal has reinstated Denuvo in Gotham Knights after accidentally removing the anti-piracy software. Gotham Knights players were subjected to a variety of technical issues with widespread crashes and problems with frame rates when the game launched earlier this month. Warner Bros. Games Montréal said that it was “aware that players on both PC and console have been experiencing performance challenges,” and soon released an update to address those complaints.
NME
Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover, fires multiple top executives
Elon Musk has completed his takeover of Twitter Inc, becoming the platform’s new owner and firing numerous top executives at the company. Musk has reportedly fired multiple high-ranking executives at Twitter Inc following the acquisition deal being closed. Those included CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to Reuters.
NME
PlayStation users to receive more exclusive ‘Modern Warfare 2’ content
More exclusive content has been announced for the PlayStation versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The existing pre-order bonus for PlayStation users, the Oni Operator Pack with the operator title and weapon blueprint for use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, was announced in September alongside early access to the beta. An update on the Call of Duty website has now revealed that more exclusives will be made available to PlayStation users post-launch.
