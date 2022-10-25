Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
Lions’ Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins. Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. “He is trending in the...
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints. To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.
Broncos Make Final Decision on Russell Wilson vs. Jaguars
CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin) QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) Analysis: The Broncos will be short-handed, but at least Wilson will be on the field. The 11th-year pro has struggled all season long, but he gives the Broncos their best chance to win. Meanwhile,...
Browns Will Be Without Three Key Players in Monday Night Matchup With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase isn't the only top player that won't suit up on Monday night. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out due to a concussion. Starting guard Wyatt Teller (calf) is also out. Tight end David Njoku suffered an ankle injury last...
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Embracing New Role As Energy-Changing Reserve
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers' offense stagnated late against the Minnesota Timberwolves, causing them to ultimately fumble the road game 111-102. With the defeat, Los Angeles fell to an 0-5 start for the 2022-23 season, the legendary franchise's worst opening stretch since the 2014-15 season. View the original article...
De’Aaron Fox Highlights The List Of Kentucky Players In Miami Heat Vs. Sacramento Kings Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The University of Kentucky has long been one of the top NBA-producing colleges. From Anthony Davis to Devin Booker to Rajon Rondo, the program has had their share of All-Stars. During Saturday's Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings game, it will be no different. Five...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’
Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
Dodgers: Fans React to The Chris Taylor Award News
The Dodgers do-it-all guy Chris "Utility Man" Taylor is among five finalists for the silver slugger award in the utility position. The silver slugger award is handed to the best offensive player at each position, voted by coaches and managers from each respective league. The silver slugger awards will be...
Florida Panthers Face Limited Options To Replace Aaron Ekblad
The Florida Panthers blueline depth suffered a serious blow last week when Aaron Ekblad was placed on long-term injury reserve with a lower-body injury. GM Bill Zito indicated it won't end the 26-year-old defenseman's season, but he will be sidelined for at least another two weeks due to LTIR conditions.
Lakers News: Is Russell Westbrook, Sixth Man, An Experiment Or A Long-Term Plan?
Russell Westbrook performed pretty admirably in his debut as a bench player with your Los Angeles Lakers last night. Though the team lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102, Westbrook had one of his better games of the year, chipping in 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Granted, he still shot 35.3% from the floor and 50% from the charity stripe, but Lakers fans will take what they can get, and what they got was an aggressive, energetic showing from the team's priciest player.
Four Keys to Victory for Atlanta Hawks Against Detroit Pistons
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks got back on track with a road win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It was not always pretty for the Hawks. In fact, they resembled last year's squad at times. Nevertheless, the Hawks have one more game...
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Hasn’t Been In Touch With Possible Trade Partners Since Start Of Season
Regardless of the outcome of tonight's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, your Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade. You know it, I know it, Russell Westbrook knows it. Apparently, the Lakers themselves may not know it, as they have not been in contact with potential trade partners since the official start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Or maybe they're just biding their time.
Mavs Blow 16-Point Lead in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to Thunder
After rebounding from a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans with a big overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Dallas Mavericks came into Saturday night's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder looking to accomplish something they hadn't accomplished so far this season – winning consecutive games. That...
How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 2: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies know the secret to winning postseason series without home field advantage: take Game 1. It's what they did in the NLWCS, NLDS, and NLCS, and it worked every time. Now, once again, the Phillies have taken a 1-0 series lead. In Game 2, Philadelphia will send Zack...
