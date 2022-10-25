Russell Westbrook performed pretty admirably in his debut as a bench player with your Los Angeles Lakers last night. Though the team lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-102, Westbrook had one of his better games of the year, chipping in 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Granted, he still shot 35.3% from the floor and 50% from the charity stripe, but Lakers fans will take what they can get, and what they got was an aggressive, energetic showing from the team's priciest player.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO