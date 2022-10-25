Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Lions’ Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins. Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. “He is trending in the...
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints. To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.
Browns Will Be Without Three Key Players in Monday Night Matchup With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase isn't the only top player that won't suit up on Monday night. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out due to a concussion. Starting guard Wyatt Teller (calf) is also out. Tight end David Njoku suffered an ankle injury last...
Broncos Make Final Decision on Russell Wilson vs. Jaguars
CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin) QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) Analysis: The Broncos will be short-handed, but at least Wilson will be on the field. The 11th-year pro has struggled all season long, but he gives the Broncos their best chance to win. Meanwhile,...
Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two victories in a row when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. In examining the matchup, we rank and analyze the five biggest storylines:. 1. Dolphins Face Their Former Interim Coach. Dan Campbell has become famous for his...
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
Saints Injury Roundup: Thomas, Landry, Lattimore, Trautman Not Practicing on Thursday
Thursday's Saints injury report looks fairly identical to the first one for Week 8, with one player being added. Here's how things shape up as we get closer to the weekend. DID NOT PRACTICE: Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Adam Trautman (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot) LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee),...
NFL Draft Profile: Cody Mauch, Offensive Lineman, NDSU Bison
Cody Mauch is coming back to NDSU as a leader for the team. In 2021, he was awarded numerous awards, including All America Second, Third Team and All Mountain Valley Conference Second Team. He made all fifteen starts which increased his starting streak to twenty-four games. In 2021, his playing time increased from 2017, when he first arrived on campus, to now. From Hankinson, North Dakota and attending Hankinson High School, Mauch was a three-year starter who played numerous positions, including tight end, quarterback, and defensive end. He was also an All-Conference Basketball Player and a standout track star. At North Dakota, he is majoring in Agricultural Engineers with a minor in Crop and Weed Science and Precision Agriculture.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’
Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
Titans-Texans Odds, Line and Spread
Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS). In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could...
‘It Sucks!’ Rams Stars Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey Speak Out Against Fake Turf
Ready to kick grass? Some of the most prominent Los Angeles Rams are not. After a slew of injuries on artificial turf across the league, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are among those who want to see the 30 NFL stadiums move to grass fields for their playing surfaces. Their comments come after familiar foes were lost to noncontact injuries in an interconference showdown at SoFi Stadium.
Packers on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Hulk With an Arm’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Buffalo Bills have scored 20 touchdowns on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen has accounted for 19. That’s the type of dominant performer the Green Bay Packers must contend with on Sunday night in Buffalo. “He’s a hell of a player, man, hell of a...
