Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ is “not based on actual events” says developer
Modern Warfare 2’s full release launched worldwide today (October 28) and in the midst of the excitement, the game’s narrative director Brian Bloom is keen to confirm that the game is “not based on actual events” despite some similarities. Heard by PCGamesN during an interview, Bloom...
NME
Naughty Dog and new Sony studio are co-developing a game from “a beloved franchise”
Sony‘s new San Diego-based studio is reportedly co-developing a new game with Naughty Dog from “a beloved franchise”. According to a job listing discovered on a recruitment website earlier this week, Sony is currently searching for a senior producer to work on “building a new internal game development team in partnership with PSS Visual Arts” (via VGC).
NME
Phil Spencer would “love” to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo Switch
Microsoft seemingly has no intentions of making Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox, with Phil Spencer revealing he wants Microsoft to treat the IP in the same way it treats Minecraft, by bringing it to “many different screens.”. Spencer was speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live, where...
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ cancelled in Japan as developer refuses to cut violent content
The Callisto Protocol, the upcoming survival horror title from developer Striking Distance Studios, has been cancelled in Japan due to the developer refusing to censor the game’s violent content. The news comes from The Callisto Protocol’s Japanese Twitter account, in a tweet that reads when translated (via Eurogamer):
NME
PlayStation users to receive more exclusive ‘Modern Warfare 2’ content
More exclusive content has been announced for the PlayStation versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The existing pre-order bonus for PlayStation users, the Oni Operator Pack with the operator title and weapon blueprint for use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, was announced in September alongside early access to the beta. An update on the Call of Duty website has now revealed that more exclusives will be made available to PlayStation users post-launch.
NME
Henry Cavill is a ‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ superfan
In a recent interview, The Witcher star Henry Cavill has been speaking about his love of Total War: Warhammer 3. In the interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz, Cavill was asked how much time he’s been spending gaming recently (via, PC Gamer). “A fair amount – and when I say ‘a fair amount’ that probably means a lot for those who don’t game” he said, to which Horowitz joked, “Just four hours a day.”
NME
Phil Spencer says Xbox can’t avoid raising prices “forever”
While Microsoft has avoided following Sony’s example of raising the price of their consoles so far, Xbox head Phil Spencer has admitted that it may “have to raise the price on certain things.”. Spencer was speaking at the Wall Street Journal‘s Tech Live (thanks, The Verge), where he...
Comments / 0