More exclusive content has been announced for the PlayStation versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The existing pre-order bonus for PlayStation users, the Oni Operator Pack with the operator title and weapon blueprint for use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, was announced in September alongside early access to the beta. An update on the Call of Duty website has now revealed that more exclusives will be made available to PlayStation users post-launch.

2 DAYS AGO