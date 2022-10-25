ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Council receives updates on SCCC

By Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
Dennis Lambries’ American Government class attended this month’s City of Newberry Council Meeting to get a first hand look at how local government works. Courtesy of the City of Newberry

NEWBERRY — Marquerite Palmer, art program manager for the Newberry Art Center, provided Newberry City Council with an update last week on their most recent South Carolina Clay Conference.

Held, September 16-18, Palmer said this marked the seventh year of the conference.

“I cannot say enough about our volunteers,” Palmer said.

From those that came from out of town to volunteer, Parks, Recreation and Tourism staff, potters, as well as Councilperson Jackie Holmes, Palmer said she was very appreciative.

Palmer went on to describe the wide impact that the conference has on downtown businesses, including hotel reservations, visitors shopping downtown, catering and a reception all done by local Newberry vendors.

The pottery market, also part of the weekend’s conference, Palmer said attracts those from outside of town that are not potters or artists, but rather collectors.

“We felt we had around 175 shoppers this time,” she said.

The net sales for the two-day pottery sale totaled $11,619, Palmer said with 25% commission going back into providing scholarships for the conference and offsetting costs for college students and those who need assistance to attend.

Another presentation for council was made by Cashia Gauci with Girls Scout Troop 990. Mayor Foster Senn spoke on the troop’s display earlier this month, encouraging the community to drink their local tap water, rather than using plastic bottles. As part of their initiative, Senn said council was inspired to use tap water and glasses for their water during the meeting, rather than plastic water bottles.

Gauci addressed council and advocated for supplies and monetary donations to help build cat houses and said there was a noticeable number of homeless cats throughout the city, including downtown Newberry. Gauci said cat houses would provide shelter from the upcoming winter weather and that a centralized cat colony made it easier for a spay and neuter program.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Collin Shealy provided updates for council on programs and city events.

Shealy mentioned the success of the senior adult program that is held each month at the Firehouse Conference Center and other events that are held their throughout the year.

Under athletics, Shealy said youth football and cheer season was underway with basketball registration beginning October 17. KinderFun with Johnnie and Josh is also underway.

Oakland Tennis Center, he said, had recently hired a new tennis program coordinator, Scotty Koon, that was working on programming for the center.

There were a total of 8,330 total visitors to Gully Washer Splash Park this summer, Shealy said with 127 10-visit passes sold and 59 season passes sold for the summer. Simply knowing the system better made for a much smoother operation in year two, he said.

For park projects, Shealy mentioned that the Wells Japanese Garden phase one renovation was complete with an anticipated ribbon cutting for all renovations is in November.

There will be a ribbon cutting October 28 at 3 p.m. for U.S. Marshal Israel Brooks Jr. Park, formerly Wise Street Park., he said. Completed so far at the park, Shealy said was the parking lot and trail connectors, the playground equipment, new park signs and basketball courts.

Under old business, council approved second reading of an ordinance to amend of the city’s code of ordinances to better address the placement of small wireless facilities.

Senn said the city wanted regulations in place so that the character of downtown was not changed by these facilities.

Prior to second reading, a public hearing was held on the ordinance with no one speaking in favor or opposition.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker.

Second reading was also approved with a motion from Holmes and seconded by Wicker to amend the zoning ordinances of the city to better address the placement of small wireless facilities.

The ordinance includes permitting requirements for cell towers, transmission towers, communication towers, antennas.

Under new business, council approved an outside water request for a property located at 200 Forest Creek Drive. The property owner has agreed to execute an annexation covenant indicating a willingness to annex if the property becomes contiguous to the city limits and council determines it is in the best interest of the city to annex the property. There will be a $1,400 outside water tap fee.

Motion was made by Wicker and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.

First reading was approved by council to amend the zoning and future land use map for parcel 344-2-4-16 located at 1148 Copeland Street from GC – General Commercial to R6 – Residential. The parcel’s intended purpose would allow for residential use.

The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification of R6, Senn said and to amend the zoning and future land use maps.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Holmes and seconded by Kinard.

Mark Hill addressed council for public comment as the CEO of Parents Overseeding Planted Seeds and ambassador for the Gang in Peace program. Hill said this program has been a success in other counties such as Fairfield and Richland and felt summoned to come to Newberry County.

The group plans to have an event on November 5, called “I Matter” and seeks help from both the city and county for funding to put the event together. Hill mentioned Pastor Levi from Louisiana and a skit entitled the “Funeral is Cancelled” to show young men and women what they’re doing not only to themselves but to others around them when they react with violence. Hill would like to host the event in Israel Brooks Jr. Park from 1-6 p.m. on that day.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

