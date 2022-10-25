Read full article on original website
Monroe man arrested for multiple rape charges, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police arrested 32-year-old Terrell D. Jones for two counts of First-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Rape. The arrest stems from an approximate two-week investigation. Jones was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of raping 13-year-old family friend in 2020; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 10, 2021, West Monroe Police responded to a reported sex crime that allegedly occurred at a residence on Olympic Boulevard in West Monroe, La. According to police, the victim was a 13-year-old who reported that they were raped by a family friend in December 2020 who identified as Jamarkus Dewayne Arnold.
Search warrant lands West Monroe woman in jail for narcotics and stolen firearms, deputies say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for 21-year-old Shameka Andrea Holloman’s apartment on October 27, 2022. During the search, authorities recovered a Ruger 9mm, fully automatic MP5 H+K sub-machine gun, and 47 tubes of pre-rolled marijuana cigars. […]
KNOE TV8
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Monroe; authorities confirm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, around 5:55 AM, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported fire on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. According to officials, firemen arrived at the scene and discovered a motorhome on fire. An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome. The […]
cenlanow.com
Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized Union Parish private school
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently seeking information and searching for the suspect who is wanted for the burglary of the Union Christian Academy Sports Complex on Highway 15. The burglary occurred on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, around 7 PM. According to authorities, the suspect...
Monroe Police Department searching for suspected gunman in shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 28, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of S. 2nd Street. As a result of the shooting, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman in connection to the shooting has been identified as O’terrance L. Matthews. The Monroe Police […]
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
cenlanow.com
Driver swerves minivan while eating pizza; arrested for gun and drug charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a minivan traveling on Swartz School Road in Monroe, La., crossing the white fog line multiple times. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 51-year-old Barry Gene Jinks, and the passenger, 36-year-old Randal E. Jinks Jr.
Sterlington Police identify burglary suspect; considered armed and dangerous
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/27/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Sterlington Police identified the burglary suspect as Mahlik Robinson. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Robinson, contact Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic ends in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Shreveport man Monday after investigating a domestic disturbance on West Line Avenue. Officers responded a disturbance in progress at the Annex Apartments. Christopher King, 23, told police he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation because he snatched her cell phone out of her hand. King said when he took the cell phone, his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him. He then “restrained her” by grabbing her by the throat and shoulders. King said his girlfriend then damaged some of his property.
Passenger dies and driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Caldwell Parish crash
CALWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 27, 2022, just after 5 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Robert Holden. The investigation revealed that a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by […]
KNOE TV8
One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
Xanax, Meth, Cocaine, and firearms found in motel room; Ouachita Parish men behind bars
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Marquis Darmale Carter, a wanted fugitive, was located at the OYO Motel in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies observed Carter leaving a room, walking downstairs, and […]
Monroe man arrested; accused of pointing revolver at victim inside convenience store
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 24, 2022, around 2:18 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Now & Save convenience store located on Jackson Street in Monroe, La. in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were presented with a surveillance […]
West Monroe man arrested for over 3 pounds of narcotics and handgun after anonymous tip, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint on Sunday, October 23, 2022. According to authorities, the complainant advised deputies that narcotics were being sold and used at a residence on New Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies […]
Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted […]
Football Friday Night: Final Scores for October 28, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — PLAIN DEALING 12, BEEKMAN CHARTER 48 OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 49, WEST MARION 18 OAK GROVE 51, GENERAL TRASS 8 FERRIDAY 14, PLAQUEMINE 52 RUSTON 47, OUACHITA PARISH 13 WOSSMAN 12, UNION PARISH 55 ALEXANDRIA 13, WEST MONROE 24 EL DORADO 16, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 42 GREEN OAKS 14, D’ARBONNE 28 WINNFILED […]
Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop yields marijuana, wanted man
Two men were arrested Monday after a Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Deputy D. Johnston was on patrol on U.S. Hwy 80 near Grambling Monday night when he saw a vehicle with a headlight out. He stopped the vehicle near the Lincoln Preparatory School. While speaking to the driver, the deputy saw the front seat passenger had suspected marijuana scattered on top of his pants. When asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, the driver stated yes, he had a firearm on him. The handgun was retrieved, and the occupants were directed out of the vehicle.
