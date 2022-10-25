Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Injury Report: 6 Players Out against Dolphins
The Detroit Lions will likely have two of their key offensive weapons returning against the Miami Dolphins. Running back D'Andre Swift provided Detroit's offense a certain level of explosiveness, which contributed to the team getting off to a hot start offensively earlier in the season. “He is trending in the...
Centre Daily
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Centre Daily
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints. To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.
Centre Daily
Broncos Make Final Decision on Russell Wilson vs. Jaguars
CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin) QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) Analysis: The Broncos will be short-handed, but at least Wilson will be on the field. The 11th-year pro has struggled all season long, but he gives the Broncos their best chance to win. Meanwhile,...
Centre Daily
Browns Will Be Without Three Key Players in Monday Night Matchup With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase isn't the only top player that won't suit up on Monday night. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out due to a concussion. Starting guard Wyatt Teller (calf) is also out. Tight end David Njoku suffered an ankle injury last...
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two victories in a row when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. In examining the matchup, we rank and analyze the five biggest storylines:. 1. Dolphins Face Their Former Interim Coach. Dan Campbell has become famous for his...
Centre Daily
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
Centre Daily
Patriots Taking Trade Calls on WRs Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne: Who’s OUT?
FOXBORO — With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, several positional groupings on the New England Patriots roster are becoming the subject of much scrutiny and speculation. Amidst multiple reports that the Patriots have been fielding calls on numerous players, names such as right tackle Isaiah Wynn, running back...
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
Centre Daily
Jalen Carter update: Status of Bulldogs’ DL for Georgia vs. Florida
Georgia football could get some help for Saturday's game against Florida as defensive lineman Jalen Carter is hoping to play, according to On3. Carter made the trip to Jacksonville with the Georgia team and is "hoping to suit up today," according to the report. The team will make a final...
Centre Daily
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’
Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Assistant Caron Butler Feels Jimmy Butler Took Right Shot In Game 7 Of Eastern Conference Finals
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been nearly five months since Jimmy Butler missed a late the 3-pointer in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics that kept the Miami Heat out of the NBA Finals. Still, people talk about it. Heat assistant Caron Butler, who played...
Centre Daily
Titans-Texans Odds, Line and Spread
Since suffering back-to-back losses against the Giants and Bills to open the season, the Titans have won four consecutive games that has resulted in a corresponding 4-0 mark against the spread (ATS). In Week 7, Tennessee beat AFC South rival Indianapolis for the fifth consecutive time, but the victory could...
Centre Daily
De’Aaron Fox Highlights The List Of Kentucky Players In Miami Heat Vs. Sacramento Kings Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The University of Kentucky has long been one of the top NBA-producing colleges. From Anthony Davis to Devin Booker to Rajon Rondo, the program has had their share of All-Stars. During Saturday's Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings game, it will be no different. Five...
Centre Daily
‘It Sucks!’ Rams Stars Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey Speak Out Against Fake Turf
Ready to kick grass? Some of the most prominent Los Angeles Rams are not. After a slew of injuries on artificial turf across the league, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey are among those who want to see the 30 NFL stadiums move to grass fields for their playing surfaces. Their comments come after familiar foes were lost to noncontact injuries in an interconference showdown at SoFi Stadium.
Centre Daily
Packers on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Hulk With an Arm’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Buffalo Bills have scored 20 touchdowns on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen has accounted for 19. That’s the type of dominant performer the Green Bay Packers must contend with on Sunday night in Buffalo. “He’s a hell of a player, man, hell of a...
Comments / 0