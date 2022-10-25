Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
University of Dubuque students protest pro-life speaker on campus
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Dubuque protested after a pro-life speaker delivered remarks on campus during an event on Thursday night. The event featured Evie West, a pro-life advocate. Camyrn Kelter, a student and organizer of the protest, said the protest wasn’t about the speaker specifically,...
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board votes to stock Narcan in every school
Crews in Cedar Rapids just finished dealing with a chlorine leak. Popular social media platform Twitter has a new owner. Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he's getting national...
KCRG.com
Scoreboard unveiled at Coe College in honor of late coach
The city of Waterloo and Cedar Falls celebrated Halloweek this year with trick or treating on Saturday. The Iowa City Police Department took part in a national effort to get unused and old pharmaceuticals out of people's homes.
KCCI.com
School leaders concerned after metro area students get sick from Delta-8 infused gummies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some metro area parents have been alerted that a handful of students who have consumed Delta-8 THC gummies have gotten really sick after. Some Lincoln High School parents notified KCCI that they received a message Friday afternoon from a school leader saying a nurse from another high school in the metro area shared the information. It's not known what school district the incidents occurred, but KCCI has reached out to several across the metro area.
KCRG.com
Some Iowa sheriff's support proposed gun rights amendment
Crews in Cedar Rapids just finished dealing with a chlorine leak. Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door. A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he's getting national attention for the creation. Elon Musk already firing higher ups at Twitter. Updated:...
KCRG.com
The city of Waterloo and Cedar Falls celebrated Halloweek this year with trick or treating on Saturday.
Steve Staker was the head coach at Coe College for eight years, and had been the assistant coach for several years before that. The Iowa City Police Department took part in a national effort to get unused and old pharmaceuticals out of people's homes. Young boy found dead in pond...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
KCRG.com
University of Iowa homecoming parade kicks off Friday in Iowa City
Crews in Cedar Rapids just finished dealing with a chlorine leak. Popular social media platform Twitter has a new owner. Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he's getting national...
KCRG.com
Ingredion and Union to resume face-to-face negotiations
Crews in Cedar Rapids just finished dealing with a chlorine leak. Popular social media platform Twitter has a new owner. Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he's getting national...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools names interim superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board named Art Sathoff as the Interim superintendent following the death of Superintendent Noreen Bush earlier this week. Board President David Tominsky said Sathoff recently retired after 34 years of education including 11 years as a superintendent in two districts. Tominksy said he had accomplished a lot in his time in Indianola, including an 85% yes vote on a $70 million bond referendum. Cedar Rapids voters will be asked to approve a $312 million bond issue that would impact much of the district’s middle schools.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids School Board appoints interim superintendent Wednesday evening
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Boards appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening, following the passing of Noreen Bush. Art Sathoff will now act as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids public schools starting next Tuesday, November 1st. Sathoff will remain in that position until a new superintendent is...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa business students turn class project into donations to Stead Family Children’s Hospital
The students say it wasn't about her specifically, but rather the University for holding an event presenting pro-life views. Court documents show Ulis was throwing several punches and took part in fighting in a public space. Coe College holds 'Playground of Science'. Updated: 4 hours ago. Interactive, hands-on experiments and...
KCRG.com
Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close in November
Dubuque's affordable housing shortage impacted minorities the most. Former President Trump to visit Sioux City, Iowa next week. Former President Donald Trump will be in Sioux City next week. East Moline officer in critical but stable condition after being beaten by arson suspect. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Moline...
KCRG.com
Northeast Iowa woman sentenced for unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota
Dubuque's affordable housing shortage impacted minorities the most. A popular pizza restaurant in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids announced plans to close permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. Former President Trump to visit Sioux City, Iowa next week. Updated: 6 hours ago. Former President Donald...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
KCRG.com
Third teen arrested, charged in July burglary, vandalism case in Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A third teen has been arrested and charged for his alleged participation in a series of burglaries and vandalism in July. Police on Friday said they arrested 18-year-old Koda Holst, from Cedar Rapids. Holst in the third teen charged in connection to the burglaries and acts...
KCRG.com
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The owner of a nail salon in Des Moines said she was assaulted by one of her customers on Friday night. Mau Deng said it happened after the customer refused to pay for her services. Photos taken after the attack show Deng was left with...
KCRG.com
i9 Follow-Up: Two months after moving to Grimes, Iowa lawmaker releases bill showing water usage
The students say it wasn't about her specifically, but rather the University for holding an event presenting pro-life views. Court documents show Ulis was throwing several punches and took part in fighting in a public space. Coe College holds 'Playground of Science'. Updated: 1 hour ago. Interactive, hands-on experiments and...
Polk County Judge will decide the future of the fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fetal heartbeat bill passed by the 2018 Iowa legislature and signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds has been blocked by a permanent injunction for several years. The bill originally was blocked by a temporary injunction in 2018, and then the permanent injunction in 2019. But with changes to how […]
Comments / 0