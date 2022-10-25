DES MOINES, Iowa — Some metro area parents have been alerted that a handful of students who have consumed Delta-8 THC gummies have gotten really sick after. Some Lincoln High School parents notified KCCI that they received a message Friday afternoon from a school leader saying a nurse from another high school in the metro area shared the information. It's not known what school district the incidents occurred, but KCCI has reached out to several across the metro area.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO