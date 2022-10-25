Experts predict a third consecutive La Nina phenomenon throughout Northwest Oregon Northwest Oregon residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to forecasters who spoke late last month at the 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast in Portland. The event, presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, was the first in-person gathering of the group since...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO