4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland weekend weather: A drizzly Saturday and possibly drier Sunday
A slow moving bank of rain is expected to keep the Portland area wet through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Patchy fog is could make an appearance from late morning until early afternoon, and the high temperature will be around 59 degrees. The rain is expected to taper off in the afternoon or evening, but the cloud cover will remain, keeping overnight temperatures mild with a low around 49 degrees.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
Punchy cold front expected Tuesday evening: Rain, wind and stormy conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Be on guard later this afternoon as conditions are expected to fall off by the evening commute on Tuesday. Showers will start to pick up closer to the 4 p.m. hour, followed by stormy conditions between 5 and 8 p.m. The timing of this forceful front has been projected to drive […]
It’s here: Portland’s 2022-2023 winter outlook
This winter, the Pacific Northwest will enter its third-consecutive La Niña. What does that mean for winter weather?
Forecasters: Prepare to be stuck at home this winter
Experts predict a third consecutive La Nina phenomenon throughout Northwest Oregon Northwest Oregon residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to forecasters who spoke late last month at the 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast in Portland. The event, presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, was the first in-person gathering of the group since...
Tuesday’s forecast: Strong cold front arrives by evening commute
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the rain shows up this time of the year, you know it’s going to be here for good. With that in mind, we have more rain coming by this evening!. Tuesday morning should be mainly dry. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Anything that has been sitting out for the last three days, may have puddles or small pools of water.
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tornado downs trees, causes major property damage near Sandy
An EF0 tornado touched down approximately 6 miles east of Sandy on Saturday, damaging roadways, vehicles and homes in the area.
Highway 26 shuts down in both directions after crash near Banks
Highway 26 is shut down in both directions 20 miles west of Banks following a crash between a pickup and a semi-truck, officials said.
Winterhawks blow late lead, lose in OT, 4-3
A tough loss for the Winterhawks at the Coliseum Friday night. Leading the Rockets 3-1 with 3:30 left, they gave up goals to Andrew Cristall and Nolan Flamand (with 5.5 seconds left), then Cristall won it with an overtime breakaway. It was a reversal between their game in Kelowna September...
Pacific Crest Trail runner found dead at bottom of 80-foot cliff
Officials recovered the body of a 33-year-old Camas, Wash. man that was reported missing on Friday after he reportedly went trail running on the Pacific Crest Trail.
So much for ‘undying gratitude’: Steve Duin column
With Veterans’ Day hard upon us, we turn now to another tortured, conflicted, desecrated corner of the city, the ghost town that is the Rose Quarter. Yes, ghosts abound. The cheerful illusion of an “entertainment district.” Those 7-foot mirages, Greg Oden and Sam Bowie. The unsettling echoes of Portland’s earliest Black community and neighborhood.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life
Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
‘We were feeling helpless’: Washington County apartment fire hospitalizes 8, displaces dozens
Chaylah Rodgers and her boyfriend, Frank Alonzo, woke up to a loud bang around 3 a.m. Saturday near their Washington County apartment. As they scrambled to figure out what was happening, more bangs followed. When the couple looked out their third-story window, they were met with large, bright flames. “It...
We witnessed shoplifting at Nike, Home Depot and Target, and nobody stopped it
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s 3:55 on a Thursday afternoon in the Mall 205 parking lot. I’m watching through the front windshield of our white Ford Explorer as unsuspecting shoppers zip in and out of the Target store and nearby Home Depot. The shopping mall, located near Interstate...
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
