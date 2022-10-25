ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland weekend weather: A drizzly Saturday and possibly drier Sunday

A slow moving bank of rain is expected to keep the Portland area wet through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Patchy fog is could make an appearance from late morning until early afternoon, and the high temperature will be around 59 degrees. The rain is expected to taper off in the afternoon or evening, but the cloud cover will remain, keeping overnight temperatures mild with a low around 49 degrees.
Forecasters: Prepare to be stuck at home this winter

Experts predict a third consecutive La Nina phenomenon throughout Northwest Oregon Northwest Oregon residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to forecasters who spoke late last month at the 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast in Portland. The event, presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, was the first in-person gathering of the group since...
Tuesday’s forecast: Strong cold front arrives by evening commute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the rain shows up this time of the year, you know it’s going to be here for good. With that in mind, we have more rain coming by this evening!. Tuesday morning should be mainly dry. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Anything that has been sitting out for the last three days, may have puddles or small pools of water.
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon

When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Winterhawks blow late lead, lose in OT, 4-3

A tough loss for the Winterhawks at the Coliseum Friday night. Leading the Rockets 3-1 with 3:30 left, they gave up goals to Andrew Cristall and Nolan Flamand (with 5.5 seconds left), then Cristall won it with an overtime breakaway. It was a reversal between their game in Kelowna September...
So much for ‘undying gratitude’: Steve Duin column

With Veterans’ Day hard upon us, we turn now to another tortured, conflicted, desecrated corner of the city, the ghost town that is the Rose Quarter. Yes, ghosts abound. The cheerful illusion of an “entertainment district.” Those 7-foot mirages, Greg Oden and Sam Bowie. The unsettling echoes of Portland’s earliest Black community and neighborhood.
A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life

Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
