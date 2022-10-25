ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

Sheridan wins in high school voter registration drive

Perry County Tribune
Perry County Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiXHS_0ilnZE5e00

The Perry County Board of Elections recently invited all four local high schools to participate in a registration drive prior to the deadline to register for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. Sheridan High School won the challenge with 30 new voters registered.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Columbus school hosts safe trick-or-treat, haunted house event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus school hosted a trick-or-treat opportunity Friday promoting holiday safety. For a second year, the Shepard School welcomed families to its Safe Schools Trick-or-Treat and Haunted House event. A spokesperson for the school said concerns on the state and national level of laced candy...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line

Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
thepostathens.com

Halloween 2022 in Athens: A timeline

As Athens' block party returns this year, Ohio University students eagerly dress up in their best costumes and prepare to party. OU freshmen, sophomores and juniors have yet to experience the annual block party because the city of Athens canceled it in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc., the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The LIHWAP provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills if there at or below the 175 percent of the Federal Poverty...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Vinton Co. township fiscal officer pleads guilty to felony

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra pled guilty this week to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra was the subject...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 former Ohio deputies indicted for excessive force

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two former sheriff’s deputies were indicted for using excessive force as law enforcement officers. According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Jeremy Mooney, of Piketon, Ohio, and 46-year-old William Stansberry, Jr., of Chillicothe, were indicted by a federal grand jury last week. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday. The indictment says that […]
PIKETON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local Chillicothe church falls victim to thieves

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to Centerpoint Church located in Shawnee Square on reports of a stolen box trailer. Officers met with the church’s executive pastor, who said he arrived at the church Thursday morning and found the white box trailer, license...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction

An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree.  Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – October 26, 2022

A deputy met with a Grove City Police Officer to take custody of Christopher S. Hodges, age 38 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 10:00am Recovered Property. A deputy met with a Franklin Township Police Officer to take possession of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police: Gahanna man fractures six-month-old child’s skull

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gahanna man is in jail Saturday after allegedly hitting and choking a six-month-old child this week, Columbus police said. Court documents show that Ceedric Hollingsworth, 24, is in custody at Franklin County Jail and facing two charges of felonious assault, two charges of aggravated menacing, and one charge of domestic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 person dead in head-on collision with Ohio police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure Friday morning. Francisco Santillan-Trujillo was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes when his 2012 Honda Civic struck Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head-on at around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on I-70 […]
DUBLIN, OH
WHIZ

Dillon State Park Halloween Campout 2022

NASHPORT, Ohio – It’s time to get spooky! Dillon State Park and Friends are kicking off their Halloween Campout this weekend. The weekend will be jam-packed with events and Park Naturalist Michael Durst says they are grateful for the help of donations to help start the exciting weekend off.
NASHPORT, OH
Perry County Tribune

Perry County Tribune

New Lexington, OH
123
Followers
222
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Published in print each Wednesday and online at perrytribune.com, the Perry County Tribune is a mulitimedia news organization that has a notable reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting. Like many newspapers, The Perry County Tribune, which is located at 108 S. Main St., New Lexington, Ohio, since being established in 1871, has witnessed several changes in ownership - but, one thing that has always remained is the dedication of reporting fair and honest local news. The Perry County Tribune originally started in an office over Thomas Drake’s store on East Main Street in Somerset, and was then known as the Somerset Tribune. In 1873 the paper was moved to the county seat, renamed the New Lexington Tribune, and then later became the Perry County Tribune. The Perry County Tribune website, www.perrytribune.com, was launched September 2008. The Tribune was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014. The Perry County Tribune is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 108 South Main St. in New Lexington, Ohio.

 https://www.perrytribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy