Columbia, SC

Players weigh in after the Missouri loss

South Carolina saw its four game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night as it fell to Missouri in Williams-Brice Stadium by a score of 23-10. The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3) struggled to get anything going offensively and couldn't get out of the hole that they put themselves in early in the game.
COLUMBIA, MO
