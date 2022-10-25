Read full article on original website
Movie Review: Casino Royale
Trying to say something new about a James Bond film kind of feels like describing a new color of wrapping paper that covers the same product that’s been adjusted or tweaked just a little to make it appear new and exciting. After so many Bond movies that have been released over the years, another new face was brought into the spotlight, with Daniel Craig acting as the main spy that everyone recognizes.
Movie Review: Bullet Train
There are plenty of reviews concerning this movie that make it sound as though people think it could have been animated and been just effective, if not more so. That might be the case, but apart from some of the dialogue that gets to be a little over the top, it’s still a fun movie that manages to convey enough action to be entertaining. Plus, even with the ridiculous type of fight scenes that take place and a plot that continues to wedge other characters into the continually building backstory, the movie managed to move forward in a manner that was interesting since it made a little more sense with each reveal.
Meet the Cast of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil”
One of the greatest mysteries in the world centers around the concept of good and evil. Are people innately good and become corrupted by evil? Or are we all created evil, find morality, and somehow are pulled toward good? Because there’s no doubt, we all have a dark side and a propensity for evil.
Is the Bewitched Cast Still Alive Today?
The Bewitched cast is one of the most famous casts of all time. The concept was a good one, and the show was a raging success. The 1960s were not the same as today, and this was a wholesome show that brought fans. It wasn’t your typical family dynamic even in those days, and fans loved that. Characters such as Samantha and Darrin were heartwarming but also imperfect. They didn’t show the kind of perfect family that fans were accustomed to seeing in the past. The show spoke for itself in terms of success, and many people who still watch in syndication to this day are curious. Where is the Bewitched cast now?
The Epic Cast of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”
Whatever your take on fantasy adventure films, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is undoubtedly, one of the most influential films to have graced our TV screens. The movie was an adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s first-volume novel of the same name. Wherever you were on earth at that time (unless you’re a Gen Z), it became the most-talked-about movie of the year.
Who Are the Top Cast of “Avatar: The Way of Water?”
Two names that scream success in Hollywood would have to be James Cameron and his highly successful 2009 film, Avatar. If for any reason, you’re not familiar with Cameron’s name, his movies always speak loudly. Some of his works include the 1982’s Piranha II: The Spawning, 1984’s The Terminator and its movie series, 1986’s Aliens, and 1997’s Titanic.
What is Susan Sarandon’s Net Worth in 2022?
No one would guess Susan Sarandon turned 76 in October of 2022. She’s as beautiful now as she was when she began her acting career in 1970. She’s been acting for 52 years, and the signs of aging she’s shown since day one are graceful and lovely. The thing about Susan Sarandon, though, is that she’s among the most talented women in the world. She’s good at what she does, but people aren’t sure what to think of her. Sarandon sometimes plays a character who is less than kind, uptight, and overwhelmed, but she’s not like that in her real life. She’s kind and generous, and she’s living her best life. Susan Sarandon’s net worth sits at $60 million as of 2022, and she’s earned every penny of that.
Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 Movies He Should Have Won an Oscar For
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s living legends and has starred in several high-grossing movies. His movies have grossed about $7.2 billion globally, and his name is a box office earner. Yet, Leonardo DiCaprio has only won one Oscar throughout his 33-year acting career. Yes, that’s right; one! It...
15 TV Episodes That Were So Controversial, They've Been Censored Or Scrubbed From Air
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Adam Sandler and The Safdie Brothers Will Reunite For A Netflix Feature
Who could forget Adam Sandler’s unforgettable turn as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems? The 56-year-old actor has always been a talented name thanks to roles like The Wedding Singer and Punch-Drunk Love; however, Sandler’s career had been buried underneath a string of terrible comedies leading up to Uncut Gems. Believe it or not, the actor originally turned down the role in 2015, but Benny and Josh were determined to get the actor and ultimately did following a meet at the Cannes Film Festival.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alfred Hitchcock
Alfred Hitchcock is one of the greatest and most influential directors of all time. He was the true master of suspense. His movies are still incredibly popular to this day across the globe, with some of them being total game-changers for the movie industry. Psycho is one of those films that completely changed the horror genre, and its unbelievable twist is still the talk of the party among many film lovers.
Was Barbarians Season 2 Worth the Wait?
The first season of Barbarians dealt with a great deal of exposition and even the burden of telling the truth from a historical standpoint, at least for a while. The fictional side of this story has come out in a big way, however, as the various tribes that were introduced in the first season have come forth to deal with the ongoing problem of Roman occupation in the second season.
Andor: Narkina 5-Recap
How many get the feeling that the earliest days of the Rebellion were kind of half-baked and not at all unified? It would appear that one hand doesn’t know what the other is doing, and everyone is more or less confused about what needs to happen. As for Cassian Andor, he’s a little preoccupied with trying to learn the rules of his new surroundings, being that he has to listen and pay attention to those that hold his life in their hands, so to speak.
Where is the My Wife and Kids Cast Now?
When My Wife and Kids debuted in 2001, the world knew it would be a success. First and foremost, it stars Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell. Both are exceptionally famous actors and comedians who are just downright good at what they do. Paired on this project, they tag teamed the comedy world and brought laughter weekly. Wayans, husband, and father, also owns a trucking company in Connecticut. He works, helps his wife raise the kids, and they are the perfect mix of loving and sarcastic. Kyle works hard to find creative parenting manners to make sure his kids learn all the right life lessons. He often messes up, but he’s a character quick to apologize and make things right. The show was a success from the start.
5 Reasons Why Transformers are Better than Gobots
This argument kind of feels like one that kids might have with each other when it comes to having the trendiest and most impressive toys since back in the day, there was something to be said about those who could afford Transformers, G.I. Joes, and who didn’t have to search the bargain bins at cheaper stores for something similar.
Now James Cameron is Chiming in About Superhero Movies
It’s kind of amusing how many people want to fire off about the MCU and DCEU for various reasons, but after flipping through ideas to add my voice to and finding that James Cameron wanted to toss his opinion into the ring, it’s tough not to laugh uproariously at the reason why he might have an issue with comic book movies.
Jerry O’Connell Opens Up About Not Thinking He Had Much of a Chance With His Wife
Jerry O’Connell is a talented actor. He’s been in the public eye most of his life, and he has an impressive net worth of more than $20 million. O’Connell is also a husband, a father, and he’s a friend. However, despite being wealthy and famous and married to a supermodel, Jerry O’Connell is just like most men. He was not sure he had a chance with his wife, and he still had to pinch himself regularly to remind himself that being married to Rebecca Romijn was his real life. Why would a handsome man with a great personality and $20 million worry about meeting a woman? Here’s the story in Jerry O’Connell’s words.
The Social Network: A Biographical Film for Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook
Biographical drama films are a good way to get insights about events and icons. With the success and popularity of Facebook at the time, a movie about its founder and creation was an untapped goldmine. So, production soon began when Aaron Sorkin decided to sign on as a writer. Sorkin...
Who Stars in the New “Dahmer” Series on Netflix?
The Netflix series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is making waves. Some people find it genius. Other people find it abhorrent. The story of Jeffrey Dahmer’s life and the murder and dismemberment of 17 young men is not a story that the world wants to celebrate. It happened to real people, and many of the people who died at the hands of Jeffrey Dahmer have living family members who are none too thrilled to see this man’s story celebrated.
What is Freeform?
Freeform may have seemed like a television channel, or app, that appeared out of nowhere. Still, it was a strange rebranding on Disney’s part to create a new channel that wasn’t strictly carrying the Disney logos and had a different style of content on top of its previous channel’s duties with 31 Nights of Halloween and similar season programming blocks.
