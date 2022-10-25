There are plenty of reviews concerning this movie that make it sound as though people think it could have been animated and been just effective, if not more so. That might be the case, but apart from some of the dialogue that gets to be a little over the top, it’s still a fun movie that manages to convey enough action to be entertaining. Plus, even with the ridiculous type of fight scenes that take place and a plot that continues to wedge other characters into the continually building backstory, the movie managed to move forward in a manner that was interesting since it made a little more sense with each reveal.

