Enfield, CT

WTNH

Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspect Facing Murder Charge Connected to Fatal Shooting, Crash in Southington

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Meriden man charging him with murder in connection with a shooting and car crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Officers responded to the crash early Thursday morning, just after midnight, and found that the driver had hit a telephone pole in front of Noodles & Company at 842 Queen St.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Meriden convenience store

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a convenience store in Meriden. Police responded to the 300 block of West Main Street near Bradley Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired. Police learned upon arrival that multiple gunshots were fired...
MERIDEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
LUDLOW, MA
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, identified...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to Hamden Deadly Hit-and-Run

A Hamden man turned himself in to police on Thursday after fleeing a deadly car crash in May. Police said the man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant regarding a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on May 18. Responding officers found a woman lying in the road on Paradise...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

24-year-old Berlin man dies in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man died in a car crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street for a report of a serious crash involving two cars around 2:40 a.m. At the scene, officers located a 2009 Nissan Rogue east of […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Bristol

Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. It happened around 6:30 Saturday evening on Pine Street near Mitchell Street. Investigators say a man walked out of a private driveway and down the roadway before stepping in front of...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Driver Cited After Striking Tow Truck Driver in Manchester

A Vernon woman was issued a citation after State Police say she hit a tow truck driver with her car Friday morning. This all unfolded around 9:45 on I-291 westbound in Manchester. The tow truck driver, a Manchester man, was walking in the right lane with his reflective gear on...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Hospitalized After Shooting in Waterbury

Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury Friday afternoon and they said two men were shot and went to local hospitals. Officers responded to Knollwood Circle at 12:19 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area. Police said local hospitals then contacted...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Over a dozen catalytic converters stolen overnight from U-Haul business

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Upon arrival this morning, employees discovered the damage to multiple vehicles and notified the Manchester Police Department. “That’s ridiculous that people have to be in a...
MANCHESTER, CT

