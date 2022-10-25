Read full article on original website
Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
Suspect Facing Murder Charge Connected to Fatal Shooting, Crash in Southington
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Meriden man charging him with murder in connection with a shooting and car crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Officers responded to the crash early Thursday morning, just after midnight, and found that the driver had hit a telephone pole in front of Noodles & Company at 842 Queen St.
Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
Berlin Man Killed in 2-Car Crash in Hartford Early Saturday
A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash occurred in the area of Capitol Avenue and Laurel Street around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a Nissan Rouge and Ford Fusion had collided at the intersection. The driver of the Ford, identified...
Man Arrested in Connection to Hamden Deadly Hit-and-Run
A Hamden man turned himself in to police on Thursday after fleeing a deadly car crash in May. Police said the man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant regarding a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on May 18. Responding officers found a woman lying in the road on Paradise...
Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle in Bristol
Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a deadly accident involving a pedestrian. It happened around 6:30 Saturday evening on Pine Street near Mitchell Street. Investigators say a man walked out of a private driveway and down the roadway before stepping in front of...
Driver Cited After Striking Tow Truck Driver in Manchester
A Vernon woman was issued a citation after State Police say she hit a tow truck driver with her car Friday morning. This all unfolded around 9:45 on I-291 westbound in Manchester. The tow truck driver, a Manchester man, was walking in the right lane with his reflective gear on...
Enfield man charged with hate crime after teen victim’s mom studies police body cam footage
ENFIELD — A local man has been charged with a hate crime after police say he called a teen a racial slur and threatened to shoot him while the boy was door-knocking to raise money for the high school football team over the summer. Christopher Oliver, 22, of Hayes...
Police: Wanted Waterbury man hit 2 cruisers, 2 other cars while trying to escape
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Waterbury man who was wanted for alleged drug crimes, assault and violating a protective order drove into two police cruisers and two other vehicles while trying to escape from officers Thursday, according to authorities. Joseph Ferland was found at the scene after police received multiple complaints of shots being […]
Over a dozen catalytic converters stolen overnight from U-Haul business
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Upon arrival this morning, employees discovered the damage to multiple vehicles and notified the Manchester Police Department. “That’s ridiculous that people have to be in a...
Man arrested for robbing Vernon Subway
Police received information that the robber drove a grey Toyota Siena. Police located the vehicle and the driver, Justin Richard, 38, of South Windsor. Detectives interviewed Richard and they said he confessed to his involvement in the case.
