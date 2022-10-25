Read full article on original website
WJCL
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
wtoc.com
Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sister of a man who was shot and killed by a Savannah police officer wishes more had been done about several prior use of force complaints involving the officer. On June 24, Saudi Lee was shot and killed by then SPD Officer Ernest Ferguson. Witnesses...
wtoc.com
Former Savannah officer involved in deadly shooting also arrested for DUI
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer that was at the center of an officer-involved shooting investigation was fired for an unrelated reason, according to the police department. WTOC has confirmed 27-year-old Ernest Ferguson was arrested for driving drunk last month. He was already suspended for fatally shooting...
‘I’m not hiding:’ Missing Georgia toddler’s mother speaks as police continue to search landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
WTGS
Savannah police fire officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee in June
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah police officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee on June 24 was terminated on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a representative with SPD. The officer, Ernest Ferguson, was terminated for "an incident unrelated to the officer-involved shooting investigation," a statement from SPD spokesperson Bianca Johnson read.
WJCL
Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'
It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired for DUI arrest
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Ernest Ferguson was fired from the Savannah Police Department as a patrolman after being arrested for drunk driving in Liberty County Sept. 11, 2022. Ferguson is also accused of lying to deputies and Georgia State Patrol about drinking and where he had been that night. Savannah police terminated Ferguson Oct. 7, 2022, for the incident. The former officer was under investigation for fatally shooting Saudi Lee in Savannah while on duty in June.
Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway. The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a […]
4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
WJCL
Coroner: 58-year-old Hardeeville woman killed when train crashes into her vehicle
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police say a 58-year-old woman is dead after the car she was in was struck by a train in Hardeeville. It happened Thursday shortly before 8 a.m. at the Church Street train crossing. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, Rose...
Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The mother of a Georgia toddler presumed dead by police says she still hopes he will be found “happy and alive” nearly three weeks after she reported the child missing. Leilani Simon told WTOC-TV she’s hopeful someone is taking care of her 20-month-old son, Quinton. She spoke Monday as police and […]
Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
wtoc.com
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home. Police say Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, is the only suspect in his disappearance and death - though no charges have been filed. Police and FBI agents are actively searching a Chatham County landfill for Quinton’s remains.
WTGS
Jasper County deputies arrest man after fatal shooting
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old man after a deadly shooting in Yemassee Tuesday night. According to officials, deputies responded to a residence on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area at around 9:30 p.m. When officers and emergency services arrived,...
Port Wentworth worker accused of using city car to drop off drugs
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth employee is accused of taking his city car and using it to make drug drop-offs. Domonique Robinson was leaving the public works property with his car unauthorized when he was stopped, according to the incident report. Police searched the vehicle, which they say smelled of marijuana, and […]
wtoc.com
Former soldier admits to killing fellow soldier in Fort Stewart barracks room
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A former soldier admitted to stabbing and killing a fellow soldier at Fort Stewart in June 2020. According to the Department of Justice, 29-year-old Byron Booker plead guilty to premeditated murder for killing Spec. Austin Hawk in a barracks room at Fort Stewart. Booker, a...
Former soldier pleads guilty to fatally stabbing fellow Fort Stewart soldier in barracks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former U.S. Army sergeant has admitted he fatally stabbed a former fellow soldier whose body was found in a Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes, Byron Booker, 29, of Ludowici, plead guilty to premeditated murder of […]
WTGS
Driver struck and killed by moving train in Jasper County
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver was struck and killed by a moving train in Hardeeville on Thursday morning. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, 58-year-old Rose Black, of Hardeeville, was driving shortly before 8 a.m. when her Nissan Altman was struck by an oncoming train. She was...
