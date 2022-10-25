ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Former Savannah officer involved in deadly shooting also arrested for DUI

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer that was at the center of an officer-involved shooting investigation was fired for an unrelated reason, according to the police department. WTOC has confirmed 27-year-old Ernest Ferguson was arrested for driving drunk last month. He was already suspended for fatally shooting...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah police fire officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee in June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah police officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee on June 24 was terminated on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a representative with SPD. The officer, Ernest Ferguson, was terminated for "an incident unrelated to the officer-involved shooting investigation," a statement from SPD spokesperson Bianca Johnson read.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'

It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police officer fired for DUI arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Ernest Ferguson was fired from the Savannah Police Department as a patrolman after being arrested for drunk driving in Liberty County Sept. 11, 2022. Ferguson is also accused of lying to deputies and Georgia State Patrol about drinking and where he had been that night. Savannah police terminated Ferguson Oct. 7, 2022, for the incident. The former officer was under investigation for fatally shooting Saudi Lee in Savannah while on duty in June.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Attorney says evidence doesn’t support rape charges against Savannah youth advocate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We’re learning more about a Savannah rape investigation surrounding a well-known youth advocate. His attorney says the evidence does not support the charges. Opollo Johnson’s attorney, Michael Schwartz, says according to prosecutors DNA evidence contradicts the claims against his client. Johnson is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, and false imprisonment […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The mother of a Georgia toddler presumed dead by police says she still hopes he will be found “happy and alive” nearly three weeks after she reported the child missing. Leilani Simon told WTOC-TV she’s hopeful someone is taking care of her 20-month-old son, Quinton. She spoke Monday as police and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home. Police say Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, is the only suspect in his disappearance and death - though no charges have been filed. Police and FBI agents are actively searching a Chatham County landfill for Quinton’s remains.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Jasper County deputies arrest man after fatal shooting

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old man after a deadly shooting in Yemassee Tuesday night. According to officials, deputies responded to a residence on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area at around 9:30 p.m. When officers and emergency services arrived,...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Driver struck and killed by moving train in Jasper County

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver was struck and killed by a moving train in Hardeeville on Thursday morning. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, 58-year-old Rose Black, of Hardeeville, was driving shortly before 8 a.m. when her Nissan Altman was struck by an oncoming train. She was...
HARDEEVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy