Chelsea Exploring New Loan Options For American Keeper Gabriel Slonina

Slonina trained with his new Chelsea teammates for the first time last week but the American is unlikely to be staying in London for long.

Chelsea signed the 18-year-old goalkeeper from Chicago Fire in August but immediately loaned him back to the MLS side until the end of the US season.

Chicago failed to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs, after finishing 12th in the Eastern Conference and 24th overall.

So Slonina was free to travel to London, where he has been working with new manager Graham Potter and fellow Chelsea keepers Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

Slonina was also at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to watch Chelsea draw 1-1 with Manchester United.

But his stay in London could end when the transfer window reopens in January.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina pictured in action for Chicago Fire in August 2022 IMAGO/Icon Sportswire/David Jensen

According to the London Evening Standard , Chelsea are exploring options as they consider sending Slonina out on loan again.

Another season in Chicago could be one such option, but Chelsea are also said to be looking at potential destinations in Europe, as well as the EFL Championship.

Slonina will continue to train with Chelsea until the club season breaks for the FIFA World Cup in November.

Despite having never played for the USMNT at senior level, Slonina is in contention for a place in his country's squad for Qatar 2022.