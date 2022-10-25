ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zr9dw_0ilnYXVa00

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. ( WGHP ) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants.

Warrants also revealed that people in the area knew about his living conditions during that time.

On Oct. 19, Davidson County deputies responded to a home in Lexington on reports of a 9-year-old boy locked in a dog kennel . The boy was found and taken to the hospital.

The child’s father, stepmother and the stepmother’s aunt, who owns the property, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

Stillwater body camera footage shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two

Search warrants show that an anonymous person called 911 just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 19 and told them about the boy. She said her husband had taken him food “in the past.”

The child was found in a T-shirt and jeans with no shoes, after a night of below-freezing temperatures. Deputies, who saw frost on the ground when they arrived, broke into the padlocked kennel to get to the boy.

According to the warrant, the child said he had been living outside since April. He also told a lieutenant that he did not have a room in the house “because he lived outside.”

The deputies saw a woman at the back door of the home holding a small child. She walked out of sight and turned the lights off, according to warrants. The deputies forced entry into the home, where they detained Sarah Starr, the boy’s stepmother. She told deputies she did not know the combination to the lock on the kennel and that only her aunt, Shelley Barnes, knew it.

Starr was holding an 8-month-old baby, and a 4-year-old child was found under Starr’s bed. They were taken out of the home by EMS.

Police: Teen killed after being followed from OKC party

Starr told deputies she knew the boy was being held in the dog kennel, according to the warrant, and allegedly told a detective that she and her husband were “upset about it.”

Starr told them she had two other children, a 7- and an 8-year-old, both of whom were at school.

A neighbor came to the house on a four-wheeler and told deputies the child had been in the kennel around 10:30 p.m. the night before. The man said he had brought the child a coat and snacks, according to warrants.

All five of the children were taken into custody by the Department of Social Services. During a press conference, the sheriff’s office said that the children were in good health.

Sarah and Jonathan Starr are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment.

Barnes is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a felon. The warrants show Barnes was convicted of identity theft in 2004.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 6

Tammy Merrihew Mathews
4d ago

I'd like to know what is wrong with all the neighbors who new about this for so long. Why the hell didn't any of them call or better yet get the child out then call the police?

Reply
17
Summer Mcginnis
4d ago

what in the world is wrong with these ppl?????? they ALL need to be locked up and the key thrown away.....

Reply
11
Samantha Reed
3d ago

I can kind of understand smacking a kid around a little when they're deliberately doing what they know is wrong (don't worry, I'm childless and sterilized), but I will never understand the ability to facilitate and/or ignore suffering of any kind. I don't even like some wasp killer sprays because it takes too long for them to die and they just lay there writhing in pain for 20 minutes. Intentionally allowing another human being to suffer is unfathomable to me.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Body of Woman Missing Four Years Found Beneath North Carolina Home

The body of a Virginia woman who had been missing for four years was found underneath a vacant site in North Carolina this week. Sarah Ashley Hill was 33 when she disappeared in June 2018 in Mount Airy, North Carolina—just about 10 miles from where her body was found, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. An autopsy was performed, which confirmed the remains were Hill. Police have yet to make an arrest in the case or reveal a cause of death, and the investigation into her death is still ongoing. Officials also didn’t say what led them to the site where they found her body.Read it at The Charlotte Observer
STOKES COUNTY, NC
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy