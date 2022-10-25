Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location

Breakfast from Turning Point. Photo Credit: veryhungryinchicago Instagram

A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County.

Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice.

The chain came to life in 1998 in Little Silver and boasts "from scratch" eggs, soups, salads and more. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

