ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Center, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Chalkbeat

Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college

Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan.  The program was introduced by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Child hospitalizations on the rise with spread of respiratory virus

Michigan doctors have seen a rise in emergency room visits and hospital admissions, especially with young children, due to spread of a respiratory infection known as RSV. While individuals of all ages can get the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), young children, as well as elderly and immunocompromised individuals, tend to be most susceptible to severe cases. For others, the virus shows more like the common cold, which can be problematic if they spend time with more susceptible populations.
The Flint Journal

‘She’d be here right now’: Family walks through Flint for domestic violence awareness

FLINT, MI – Only a few weeks ago, Alena Skaggs led her family with Halloween decorations, fake pumpkins, flowers and crosses to the Golden Corral on Miller Road in Flint. They laid the decorations out in front of the parking lot at 4200 Miller Road, where Alena’s sister, Alicia Jackson-Skaggs, was shot and killed March 29. According to Alena, Alicia loved fall and Halloween, and the family chose to update the memorial with seasonal decorations to honor her memory.
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy