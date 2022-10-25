Read full article on original website
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Despite high stakes for elementary reading, many Michigan teachers are using poorly rated curricula, study finds
Michigan’s Read by Grade Three law requires school districts to hold back students who don’t meet state literacy standards. It also requires schools to offer “evidence-based core reading instruction.”. But some of the most popular elementary reading curricula used by Michigan teachers are poorly rated by outside...
Michigan scholarship offers up to $5,500 per year for college
Grace Fawcett is intent on becoming a radiology technician.She’s been looking into colleges that have radiography programs and recently settled on Jackson College. Now all she needs is $7,080 a year for in-state tuition and fees.The new Michigan Achievement Scholarship will take care of a third of it if she qualifies, and that’s a big relief to Fawcett, a senior at Niles High School in West Michigan. The program was introduced by...
‘It doesn’t matter who you’ve trampled,’ Michigan PFAS victims furious over former CEO honored
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Michigan PFAS victims recently spoke out against the former CEO of a company that polluted their community being honored as a “role model” by Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL). The JAMGL inducted the former CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, Blake Krueger,...
Forward Together initiative aiming to improve economic growth in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - While it’s not a secret that Genesee County falls short in a lot of economical and educational categories, the numbers are still startling. It’s why the “Forward Together” initiative was launched through a partnership between the city of Flint, Genesee County and the Flint & Genesee Group.
Three Northern Michigan Schools Receive Grants for Electric Busses
The wheels on the bus go round and round, and soon they’re going to be battery-powered. Several Michigan School districts were given $54 million from the federal government to buy electric buses. The investment will help improve air quality for students. Electric buses emit zero emissions. The awards are...
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Procession honors life, legacy of Judy Zehnder Keller in Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, MI — It was a farewell tribute fit for Frankenmuth royalty. As the procession rolled down Main Street led by the flashing lights of Frankenmuth police vehicles, Judy Zehnder Keller took one last stroll through the familiar, loving town she grew up in. Business signs all along downtown...
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
Proposal 3 in Michigan: Abortion rights & what would change if it passes
One of the biggest and most controversial proposals on the November Midterm ballot is Proposal 3, which focuses on abortion and reproductive rights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine: Health information of more than 30K patients could be exposed after breach
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has announced that a recent breach could have exposed private health information. The health system is working to notify approximately 33,850 patients whose information may have been compromised as the result of a cyber attack between Aug. 15-22 directed at employee emails. According to...
Child hospitalizations on the rise with spread of respiratory virus
Michigan doctors have seen a rise in emergency room visits and hospital admissions, especially with young children, due to spread of a respiratory infection known as RSV. While individuals of all ages can get the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), young children, as well as elderly and immunocompromised individuals, tend to be most susceptible to severe cases. For others, the virus shows more like the common cold, which can be problematic if they spend time with more susceptible populations.
At Wurtsmith open house, Air Force tries to win back trust in Oscoda
OSCODA, MI — Everyone wanted Kate Lynnes’ ear this week. Lynnes, a senior remediation manager with the U.S. Air Force, was surrounded by skeptical community members who’ve seen more than one high ranking official make big promises during the long and turbulent PFAS cleanup in Oscoda. But...
Michigan Daily
Over 33,000 patients’ information exposed in Michigan Medicine data breach
Michigan Medicine announced Thursday that the health data of approximately 33,850 patients was exposed through compromised employee emails during a cyber attack in August. The attack lasted from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23 at which point Michigan Medicine discovered the breach. The cyber attack took place through a phishing scam,...
Family planning walk in downtown Flint to honor woman killed, others lost to domestic violence
FLINT, MI – The sister of a woman shot and killed earlier this year is planning an event she hopes will honor the memory of her lost loved one as well as others who have been victims of domestic violence. Alicia Jackson-Skaggs was 20 years old when she was...
Residents can meet Davison Board of Education candidates at Thursday forum
DAVISON, MI -- A “Kids Come First Forum” event taking place tonight will provide an opportunity for residents to meet the candidates for Davison Board of Education. The event is scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Davison VFW Post 4087 and Auxiliary, located at 8031 E. Court St.
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
‘She’d be here right now’: Family walks through Flint for domestic violence awareness
FLINT, MI – Only a few weeks ago, Alena Skaggs led her family with Halloween decorations, fake pumpkins, flowers and crosses to the Golden Corral on Miller Road in Flint. They laid the decorations out in front of the parking lot at 4200 Miller Road, where Alena’s sister, Alicia Jackson-Skaggs, was shot and killed March 29. According to Alena, Alicia loved fall and Halloween, and the family chose to update the memorial with seasonal decorations to honor her memory.
Saginaw-area businesses have roundtable discussion with SBA administrator, U.S. Rep. Kildee
SAGINAW, MI – Saginaw-area business representatives sat down with U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee for a roundtable discussion Thursday, Oct. 27. The event took place at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace, which is home to a variety of small businesses, including Beauty...
