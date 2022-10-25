ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.7 WFGR

The 10 Drivers You’ll See Behind The Wheel In Grand Rapids

I've been doing a lot of driving lately with my wife Lindsey. We've taken I-96 to Lansing to spend time with my baby nephew, Jack. When going up north to Traverse City to pick up some wine orders we took 131. I drove out to Sand Lake to drop off some old VHS I'm getting digitized on I-96. And when going to visit my father-in-law and family for Sunday dinner, I've been on M-6.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Has a Great Newly Renovated Dog Park for You and Your Dog

If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Downtown Grand Rapids Concert Venue Gets New Name

After three years in operation, a downtown Grand Rapids music venue is switching things up. The Listening Room at Studio C's Studio Park has a new name: Midtown. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, the new name is to highlight the venue's expanded offerings: "programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?

This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Locally Owned Costume Shop Can Help with Halloween Costume Ideas

Every year several chain Halloween stores move into old abandoned store fronts. They usually open around Labor Day and pack up and move out shortly after Halloween. Did you know that in the Grand Rapids area there is a year-round, locally owned costume shop that never leaves? The Kostume Room has a permanent location in Wyoming and can help you with your costume needs not only at Halloween -- but throughout the year.
WYOMING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display

As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

10 Helpful West Michigan Facebook Groups You Need To Join Now

Facebook has taken over my life recently. Recently, I have joined so many groups that my head is still spinning from all of the interactions and notifications. If you want to find your community, find a great place to eat or simply want to vent about what's going on in Grand Rapids or West Michigan, I have your solution.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

