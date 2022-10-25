Read full article on original website
EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after semi-truck crash
The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
Calhoun County motorcycle rider killed in collision with 2 trucks
A Battle Creek man died when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with two trucks Saturday morning.
Grand Rapids jewelry store reopening after fire damage
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids business is reopening after a fire next door severely damaged the building. The city has granted Dime and Regal a temporary occupation permit so they can get their doors open in the next few days. "They basically have met all the qualifications...
Home project completed in Kalamazoo with pre-made plans meant to fast-track new development
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is offering help to developers looking for a way to get into the home building business, providing pre-vetted plans meant to get them through the building process with fewer obstacles. A new 3-unit development at Wall Street, near South Rose Street, was completed...
Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark
The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
Potential new Muskegon Lake park to host ‘Tour and Learn’ event stressing public access
MUSKEGON, MI – A major business owner in downtown who has Muskegon Lake property eyed for a downtown park is so enthused about the prospect, he’s inviting the public to a tour of it. The city of Muskegon has $2.8 million in grants to pursue park development of...
NB US-31 reopens after Grand Haven Twp. crash
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 has reopened following a crash in Grand Haven Township Friday. Ottawa County dispatchers said the closure affected the northbound lanes at Hayes Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Illinois resident drive north in a tractor-trailer on US-31, failing to stop...
Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Thursday evening in Grand Rapids. Authorities confirmed that several people sustained injuries due to the accident.
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
One person is hurt following an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Grandville PD: 2 vehicles involved in shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall Saturday afternoon. The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says occupants in two vehicles fire shots at one another in the mall’s parking lot. They tell us it happened on the north side at around 2 p.m.
Power restored to thousands in GR, Walker, Tallmadge Twp.
More than 5,000 Consumers Energy customers in Walker and Tallmadge Township are without power Wednesday morning.
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities
A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
A great option if you’re considering downsizing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. The cars had fled by the...
The 10 Drivers You’ll See Behind The Wheel In Grand Rapids
I've been doing a lot of driving lately with my wife Lindsey. We've taken I-96 to Lansing to spend time with my baby nephew, Jack. When going up north to Traverse City to pick up some wine orders we took 131. I drove out to Sand Lake to drop off some old VHS I'm getting digitized on I-96. And when going to visit my father-in-law and family for Sunday dinner, I've been on M-6.
Fire crews: Animals escape barn fire at Ottawa Co. farm
Emergency crews responded to a massive barn fire in Ottawa County Friday after flames broke out at 2nd Chance Farm in Robinson Township, near Grand Haven.
