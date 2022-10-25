ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox17

NB US-31 reopens after Grand Haven Twp. crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 has reopened following a crash in Grand Haven Township Friday. Ottawa County dispatchers said the closure affected the northbound lanes at Hayes Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Illinois resident drive north in a tractor-trailer on US-31, failing to stop...
whtc.com

Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities

A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
WOOD

A great option if you’re considering downsizing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
100.5 The River

The 10 Drivers You’ll See Behind The Wheel In Grand Rapids

I've been doing a lot of driving lately with my wife Lindsey. We've taken I-96 to Lansing to spend time with my baby nephew, Jack. When going up north to Traverse City to pick up some wine orders we took 131. I drove out to Sand Lake to drop off some old VHS I'm getting digitized on I-96. And when going to visit my father-in-law and family for Sunday dinner, I've been on M-6.
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

