yeah and they're pushing out the kids really fast and they're not checking them very good we waited 6 hours they were pushing us out the door saying we need the room for someone out they never checked his ears only said he had a sinus infection it's going around. that was it. well next morning we take him to a clinic that has a ER, The other clinic they check his ears they checked everything he has an inner ear infection, he was prescribed antibiotics for that infection from that clinic, NEVER did Rady's Children check his ears
Rady's Children please be thorough even though you are seeing a lot of children please be thorough with them cuz this sinus thing it comes with an earache they're going home and they're getting sicker and be more thorough with your doctor's examination !
well you shouldn't have fired all those people now this is what happens..
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
