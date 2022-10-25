Read full article on original website
WTOP
Marine Corps Marathon returns to DC area after 3-year pandemic hiatus
Runners are off to the races Sunday in the D.C. area for the first in-person Marine Corps Marathon in three years. The 47th annual version of the marathon kicks off at 7:15 a.m. on Virginia Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon. Sunday’s race is the first time the race will be held in the D.C. area since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTOP
Silver Social opens outside of Nats Park
A rooftop bar and restaurant with a ballpark view is now open in Navy Yard, and it is on top of the first Silver Diner to open in D.C. Silver Social officially opened Oct. 26 at 1250 Half St., SE. The 50-seat, 1,700-square-foot outdoor terrace is heated for this time of year.
WTOP
Pre-Halloween frost advisory issued in DC area
The District and surrounding area could wake up to a frost Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for portions of Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
WTOP
Smithsonian narrows down sites for 2 new museums
The Smithsonian has narrowed down sites for its next two museums in D.C. The board of regents picked two “optimal” sites for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Smithsonian said in a statement Thursday. They are:. The “South...
WTOP
2 juveniles arrested in DC carjacking case
D.C. police have made two arrests in a carjacking case that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Clay Place NE in D.C. According to police, the suspects approached a vehicle and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s vehicle. The...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. chief: ‘No way on God’s green earth’ school bus driver in crash should have been behind wheel
The man charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a school bus full of D.C. students in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of any vehicle, much less a school bus, the police chief said Friday. In a conference call Friday afternoon, D.C. Public Schools...
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
WTOP
Owner of Blues Alley speaks out after fire at club
After a fire at Blues Alley in Georgetown shut the jazz club down temporarily on Tuesday, the owner of the famed venue is giving an update. “The majority of the firefighting work was to contain any type of fire that might spread to alternative properties,” said Harry Schnipper, executive director and owner of Blues Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.
WTOP
Odenton man proving that a failing heart can’t overcome a full heart with MCM 50K
You can’t say 24-year-old Sean Harris of Odenton, Maryland, doesn’t have heart. All his life he’s pushed himself as hard as he could, especially physically. The problem is with his actual heart in the center of his chest. The way his heart beats is different from how most people’s hearts beat.
WTOP
Operators of Md. grease removal company sentenced for falsifying where they dumped waste
The operators of a Montgomery County, Maryland, company that handles liquid waste — such as fats, oils and grease and sewage — were sentenced in Prince George’s County Circuit Court for making false statements about where that waste ended up. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh,...
WTOP
Know your ballot: 5 constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
WTOP
Md. contractor charged with attempted voyeurism after discovery of hidden camera in DC bathroom
A Maryland contractor hired to remodel an apartment in D.C. has been charged with attempted voyeurism after police say he installed a hidden camera in a bathroom changing area. Eddy Danilo Giron, 41, of Hyattsville, was arrested Wednesday and appeared in D.C. Superior Court Thursday. He pleaded not guilty and...
WTOP
7 Fairfax Co. students report feeling ill after possibly taking edibles
Three Fairfax County, Virginia, students are receiving medical treatment and four others reported feeling ill after taking gummies that contained THC. It happened Thursday afternoon at Liberty Middle School, in Clifton. Principal Adam Erbrecht said in a letter to the school community that they may have ingested Delta 8 gummies.
WTOP
Drought monitoring underway on Potomac River; water supply ‘not yet’ at risk
The streamflow of the Potomac River has been so low for the past five days that hourly drought monitoring has been required for the area’s prime drinking water supply. However, the agency that implements coordination plans between the three local water supplies that rely upon the Potomac River told WTOP, “We’re not yet at a level where we’re risking not meeting water demands, or the needs of the river.”
WTOP
Bicyclist, 19, hit by car in Georgia Avenue hit and run dies
The 19-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Sunday on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, has died, and Montgomery County police are reiterating their plea for people to keep an eye out for the car that hit him before fleeing the scene. William Villavicencio was struck Oct. 23 at...
WTOP
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
WTOP
DC police charge suspect after woman shot while driving in NW
A woman is in custody who D.C. police say shot and killed a woman while the two were inside the same car in Northwest on Thursday afternoon. Ariel Cooper, 39, of Northwest was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed on Thursday. D.C. police said she knew the victim,...
WTOP
Booz Allen Hamilton headcount grows by hundreds on acquisition, strong backlog
McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government IT contractor and one of the largest Washington-area employers, has added almost 800 new workers in the past year, and ended its most recent quarter with a backlog of future contracting work of $31.8 billion. The company’s contracting backlog was 9.8% more...
WTOP
Brice, Appalachian St. carve up Robert Morris 42-3
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice went 17-for-23 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns and FBS-member Appalachian State handled FCS-level Robert Morris 42-3 on Saturday. Brice threw touchdowns of 31, 12, 19 and 9 yards to Dashaun Davis, Tyler Page, Dalton Stroman and Miller Gibbs respectively. Brice and backup quarterback Ryan Burger combined to completed passes to 12-different targets.
