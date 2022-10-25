ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Marine Corps Marathon returns to DC area after 3-year pandemic hiatus

Runners are off to the races Sunday in the D.C. area for the first in-person Marine Corps Marathon in three years. The 47th annual version of the marathon kicks off at 7:15 a.m. on Virginia Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon. Sunday’s race is the first time the race will be held in the D.C. area since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Silver Social opens outside of Nats Park

A rooftop bar and restaurant with a ballpark view is now open in Navy Yard, and it is on top of the first Silver Diner to open in D.C. Silver Social officially opened Oct. 26 at 1250 Half St., SE. The 50-seat, 1,700-square-foot outdoor terrace is heated for this time of year.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Pre-Halloween frost advisory issued in DC area

The District and surrounding area could wake up to a frost Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for portions of Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance

A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
WTOP

Smithsonian narrows down sites for 2 new museums

The Smithsonian has narrowed down sites for its next two museums in D.C. The board of regents picked two “optimal” sites for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Smithsonian said in a statement Thursday. They are:. The “South...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 juveniles arrested in DC carjacking case

D.C. police have made two arrests in a carjacking case that occurred Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Clay Place NE in D.C. According to police, the suspects approached a vehicle and brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s vehicle. The...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Owner of Blues Alley speaks out after fire at club

After a fire at Blues Alley in Georgetown shut the jazz club down temporarily on Tuesday, the owner of the famed venue is giving an update. “The majority of the firefighting work was to contain any type of fire that might spread to alternative properties,” said Harry Schnipper, executive director and owner of Blues Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Know your ballot: 5 constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

7 Fairfax Co. students report feeling ill after possibly taking edibles

Three Fairfax County, Virginia, students are receiving medical treatment and four others reported feeling ill after taking gummies that contained THC. It happened Thursday afternoon at Liberty Middle School, in Clifton. Principal Adam Erbrecht said in a letter to the school community that they may have ingested Delta 8 gummies.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Drought monitoring underway on Potomac River; water supply ‘not yet’ at risk

The streamflow of the Potomac River has been so low for the past five days that hourly drought monitoring has been required for the area’s prime drinking water supply. However, the agency that implements coordination plans between the three local water supplies that rely upon the Potomac River told WTOP, “We’re not yet at a level where we’re risking not meeting water demands, or the needs of the river.”
POINT OF ROCKS, MD
WTOP

Bicyclist, 19, hit by car in Georgia Avenue hit and run dies

The 19-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Sunday on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, has died, and Montgomery County police are reiterating their plea for people to keep an eye out for the car that hit him before fleeing the scene. William Villavicencio was struck Oct. 23 at...
WHEATON, MD
WTOP

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
WTOP

DC police charge suspect after woman shot while driving in NW

A woman is in custody who D.C. police say shot and killed a woman while the two were inside the same car in Northwest on Thursday afternoon. Ariel Cooper, 39, of Northwest was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed on Thursday. D.C. police said she knew the victim,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Booz Allen Hamilton headcount grows by hundreds on acquisition, strong backlog

McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government IT contractor and one of the largest Washington-area employers, has added almost 800 new workers in the past year, and ended its most recent quarter with a backlog of future contracting work of $31.8 billion. The company’s contracting backlog was 9.8% more...
MCLEAN, VA
WTOP

Brice, Appalachian St. carve up Robert Morris 42-3

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice went 17-for-23 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns and FBS-member Appalachian State handled FCS-level Robert Morris 42-3 on Saturday. Brice threw touchdowns of 31, 12, 19 and 9 yards to Dashaun Davis, Tyler Page, Dalton Stroman and Miller Gibbs respectively. Brice and backup quarterback Ryan Burger combined to completed passes to 12-different targets.
BOONE, NC

