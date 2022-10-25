Read full article on original website
Deteriorating Maine bridge undergoing final day of inspection, expect traffic delays
TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) - A deteriorating Midcoast bridge is undergoing its final day of inspection on Thursday. Crews are looking over the Frank J. Wood Bridge in Brunswick and Topsham. The bridge, which was built in 1931, is in such poor condition, inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years.
Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash
PORTLAND (WGME) - One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
Police reportedly find fentanyl, heroin, and more in Maine man's car
BELFAST (WGME) -- A Wiscasset man is facing drug charges after police say they found a safe full of fentanyl, heroin, and meth inside his car. According to WVII, police stopped a “suspicious” vehicle on Hunt Road in Belfast on October 4 and after questioning the driver, he was released.
Zoning amendment changes for town center go before Cape Elizabeth voters
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- A controversial vote over zoning amendments related to the town center will go before Cape Elizabeth voters next month. Town residents will decide weather to overturn rules that would allow certain affordable housing developments to be be built in the town's center. The zoning amendments were...
Portland cryptozoology museum will move to Bangor by 2024
PORTLAND (BDN) -- The founder of a Portland museum that tells the stories of “cryptids” like Bigfoot, the Yeti and the Loch Ness Monster intends to move all operations for the museum and its associated nonprofit to Bangor by 2024. Loren Coleman said he’ll move the International Cryptozoology...
70-year-old woman hit and killed by pickup truck in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- A pedestrian is dead after police say a pickup truck struck and killed her in Rockland on Thursday. Police say a truck was turning from Water Street to Sussex Street when it hit 70-year-old Lorraine Hall as she was approaching the crosswalk. According to police, the driver...
PHOTOS | Grand opening of Biddeford's first boutique hotel
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The city of Biddeford has a new luxury hotel. Thursday was the grand opening for the Lincoln Hotel. The 33-room property is part of the Lincoln Mill's historical mixed-use renovation in Biddeford’s reimagined downtown and first boutique hotel in the city. The hotel is located at...
CBS13/FOX23 host Drug Take Back Day, Mainers encouraged to get rid of unwanted medications
CBS13 and FOX23 are on your side with our Drug Take Back Day. We’re helping you get rid of unused and unwanted prescription medications in your home. Join us as we once again team up with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. They’ll be collecting the medication, safely getting...
Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Maine CDC says it is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School. Cape Elizabeth High school was closed Friday amid reports of rising cases of illnesses, including COVID-19. According to a letter from the superintendent, nearly 21 percent of the school's students were...
"It's a responsible decision": Cape Elizabeth parents praise handling of COVID outbreak
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – A COVID outbreak at Cape Elizabeth High School forced the school to close and a big football game to be postponed Friday. The defending Class C state champions would have been playing against Fryeburg Academy at home for this year's quarterfinal. But instead of football,...
South Portland celebrates completion of new solar farm
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of South Portland celebrated the completion of its almost 13,000-panel solar farm built on top of a former landfill Thursday. The sustainability director for the city says the solar farm will generate about 5.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity every year. She says...
Westbrook store opens new expansion after they say former contractor stole money
WESTBROOK (WGME) - After they say a contractor ran off with thousands of dollars, the owners of Weekend Anime and Games finally finished an expansion to their store. Julie York and her husband first tried to expand their store with an equity loan from their home a couple years ago.
Cape Elizabeth High School closed Friday due to illnesses
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Cape Elizabeth High School is closed Friday amid reports of rising cases of illnesses, including COVID-19. According to a post on the district's Facebook page Thursday night, the high school is closing Friday so custodians can deep clean the building. Thursday, 21 percent of the...
Dancers in Portland put on 'thrilling' Halloween performance
PORTLAND (WGME) – Dancers in Portland got into the Halloween spirit Friday. More than 100 zombies gathered in Monument Square to recreate the iconic "Thriller" dance video. Avant Dance says dancers from ages 10 to 70 took part.
'She changed my life:' Patients surprised after Maine doctor arrested by drug strike force
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A Kennebunk doctor specializing in addiction treatment has been accused of illegally prescribing powerful drugs. As part of her practice, Dr. Merideth Norris is allowed to prescribe controlled substances, including opioids, to her patients, but prosecutors are accusing Norris of writing prescriptions without a legitimate purpose. Norris,...
Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
Viral video shows 1-year-old boy left alone in Auburn Walmart parking lot
AUBURN (WGME)-- A video of a one-year-old boy left alone in his car seat in the Walmart parking lot in Auburn Thursday has gone viral. The couple who took the video stayed with the boy until his mother returned. "When we came out, the car was next to us. We...
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Police say they arrested an 18-year-old on Thursday in connection with a shooting on Oct. 7 in Auburn. According to police, shots were fired into a building on Whitney St. on October 7. Police say they searched a home early Thursday morning in connection with the shooting.
Court documents: Stepmother told police Harmony Montgomery's father killed her
PORTLAND (WGME) – New court paperwork has been filed in the case against Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire father charged with murdering his young daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in 2019. According to the paperwork, Adam Montgomery's estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, told police back in June that he had killed Harmony...
Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland charter questions 4 & 5
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. Eight out of the 13 questions focus on changes to Portland's charter. Back in 2020, voters approved...
