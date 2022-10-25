ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

WGME

Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash

PORTLAND (WGME) - One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Police reportedly find fentanyl, heroin, and more in Maine man's car

BELFAST (WGME) -- A Wiscasset man is facing drug charges after police say they found a safe full of fentanyl, heroin, and meth inside his car. According to WVII, police stopped a “suspicious” vehicle on Hunt Road in Belfast on October 4 and after questioning the driver, he was released.
BELFAST, ME
WGME

Portland cryptozoology museum will move to Bangor by 2024

PORTLAND (BDN) -- The founder of a Portland museum that tells the stories of “cryptids” like Bigfoot, the Yeti and the Loch Ness Monster intends to move all operations for the museum and its associated nonprofit to Bangor by 2024. Loren Coleman said he’ll move the International Cryptozoology...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

70-year-old woman hit and killed by pickup truck in Rockland

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- A pedestrian is dead after police say a pickup truck struck and killed her in Rockland on Thursday. Police say a truck was turning from Water Street to Sussex Street when it hit 70-year-old Lorraine Hall as she was approaching the crosswalk. According to police, the driver...
ROCKLAND, ME
WGME

PHOTOS | Grand opening of Biddeford's first boutique hotel

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The city of Biddeford has a new luxury hotel. Thursday was the grand opening for the Lincoln Hotel. The 33-room property is part of the Lincoln Mill's historical mixed-use renovation in Biddeford’s reimagined downtown and first boutique hotel in the city. The hotel is located at...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

South Portland celebrates completion of new solar farm

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of South Portland celebrated the completion of its almost 13,000-panel solar farm built on top of a former landfill Thursday. The sustainability director for the city says the solar farm will generate about 5.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity every year. She says...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Cape Elizabeth High School closed Friday due to illnesses

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Cape Elizabeth High School is closed Friday amid reports of rising cases of illnesses, including COVID-19. According to a post on the district's Facebook page Thursday night, the high school is closing Friday so custodians can deep clean the building. Thursday, 21 percent of the...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WGME

Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Police say they arrested an 18-year-old on Thursday in connection with a shooting on Oct. 7 in Auburn. According to police, shots were fired into a building on Whitney St. on October 7. Police say they searched a home early Thursday morning in connection with the shooting.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland charter questions 4 & 5

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. Eight out of the 13 questions focus on changes to Portland's charter. Back in 2020, voters approved...
PORTLAND, ME

