Milwaukee Bucks will be even scarier upon injured players’ return
Milwaukee Bucks fans should be ecstatic as the team has jumped out of the gate with a 4-0 start to their 2022-23 season. Their season couldn’t have gotten off to a better start, as the Bucks are the only remaining undefeated team in the league. Although an 82 game...
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade while they’re currently hot
The Chicago Blackhawks finally lost a game after winning four in a row. This looks like a team that can become one of the worst in the league based on their roster. They got off to a good start and that was fun but they might come back down to earth very soon.
