15-20 years ago normal blood pressure is now considered high, and big pharma trains its death minions to use fear to push their blood pressure pills on the population which causes other health problems. drugs drugs drugs. only covers up the problem temporarily but is not the solution.
you know it funny that I just said something yesterday about heart problems and this shows up. everyone is being watched if you don't know it or not
Thanks 😊! l eat potassium food daily🍌🍌🥑🥥🥔🥬🍠! Drink pomegranates juice 4oz daily which give u 💪. if u take water 💊. Ask ur Dr 4 a blood test 2 see how ur potassium is doing in ur bloodstream. walnuts are good 4 the ❤ daily. Just take ur meds daily and 🙏 . Healthy Thoughs and motives not just healthy food and Exercise.
Comments / 5