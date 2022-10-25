ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Integration platform Cinchy lands fresh cash to connect data sources

“Data management remains an expensive chore, and a proliferation of apps producing an ever-increasing volume of data only adds to the challenge. As a result, rather than being a business driver or competitive advantage, data is more often a drain on IT budgets and a nightmare for compliance teams,” DeMers said. “The Cinchy platform addresses many of the challenges associated with today’s IT environments, specifically those defined by data silos, data copies and complex code.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy