Michigan doctors have seen a rise in emergency room visits and hospital admissions, especially with young children, due to spread of a respiratory infection known as RSV. While individuals of all ages can get the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), young children, as well as elderly and immunocompromised individuals, tend to be most susceptible to severe cases. For others, the virus shows more like the common cold, which can be problematic if they spend time with more susceptible populations.

1 DAY AGO