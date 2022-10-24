ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk

MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Knutson Construction names director of operations

Minneapolis-based Knutson Construction has promoted Jens Frederickson to Minneapolis director of operations. Frederickson will oversee projects managed out of the Minneapolis office in this newly created role. Frederickson joined Knutson in 2012 as a project engineer and has held roles of increasing responsibility in a variety of sectors and project...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: Arm amputated after harvesting accident

A hostage situation in Eden Prairie that led to the shooting of a 41-year-old woman ended with an arrest in Kenyon, thanks to the quick thinking of a local man and swift work by the local police department. The events surrounding this incredible story began in Eden Prairie at 2...
KENYON, MN
vikings.com

Thielen Foundation Pledges $1 Million Toward 8 Minnesota Nonprofits

MINNEAPOLIS — Thielen Foundation on Tuesday announced it is pledging a $1 million dollar donation which will be shared between eight different Minnesota-based nonprofit organizations. For the second time in 10 months, Thielen Foundation is making a significant donation to the children and people of the Minnesota community. In...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

'Save the world from mediocre apples': How the U of M develops the next big apple

CHANHASSEN, Minnesota — Minnesota is known for its apples. Honeycrisp, Haralson, SweeTango, Zestar!, First Kiss and more are favorites thanks to the University of Minnesota's fruit breeding program. While many are familiar with these Minnesota-grown favorites, it's a decades-long process to get them into customers' hands with thousands of them every year not making the cut.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Update: Bid Approved for Demolishing Four Seasons Mall

It was another step forward on Tuesday night in the process to demolish the Four Seasons Mall in Plymouth. On Tuesday night, the Plymouth City Council voted to accept a bid to demolish the vacant mall. A bid of $850,000 was accepted to remove the building and parking lot and seed the site. Demolition work is expected to start in December.
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

35 new cadets join Minnesota State Patrol force

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol welcomed a new graduating class on Tuesday. Thirty-five cadets became troopers during a ceremony at the University of Minnesota."It's exciting. I've been waiting a long time for this," trooper Justin Mathes said.Each had a different path that led them here. Some have experience in healthcare, real estate and sales.Jeremy Plonski was a dispatcher and serves in the National Guard."I wanted to do this since age 15 when I was first introduced to law enforcement in my drivers ed class with a trooper there," Plonski said.They trained intensely for 14 weeks in order to take the...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
edinazephyrus.com

Minneapolis drought devastates Minnehaha Creek

Minneapolis citizens’ concerns are heightening as water attractions dry up at an alarming rate; the Minnehaha Creek in particular is more dry and dreary than ever. With the absence of water flow, the Minnehaha Falls along the creek have halted. Just three years ago, inflatable tubing down the creek was a popular activity in Edina. Now, the water level will not surpass ankle depth anywhere along the route.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber

One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
PLYMOUTH, MN
gophersports.com

McCutcheon Named Assistant AD / Sport Development Coach, Will Start New Role in January

University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that volleyball head coach Hugh McCutcheon will transition into the newly-created role of Assistant Athletics Director / Sport Development Coach on Jan. 1, 2023. McCutcheon recently announced that this season would be his last coaching the Gophers, ending an 11-year campaign that was highlighted to date by two Big Ten titles and three trips to the NCAA Final Four.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Hugh McCutcheon named Gophers Assistant AD, Sport Development Coach

MINNEAPOLIS - Less than two weeks ago, University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced in a news release he was stepping away from the program after the 2022 season, his 11th with the Gophers. Now, we know why. Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced Tuesday that McCutcheon is stepping...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Horton sentenced for illegally buying firearm used in deadly St. Paul bar shootout

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing one of the guns that was used in a deadly shootout at a St. Paul bar last year.Jerome Horton, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the purchase of firearms in March. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.The shootout occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Fifteen people were injured and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed.The attorney's office said investigators recovered one...
SAINT PAUL, MN

