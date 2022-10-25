Read full article on original website
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show
A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Woman leaves husband of 14 years for stranger she was convinced was her ‘soulmate’ then got ghosted
A mum-of-two has revealed that she made the shock decision to leave her husband of 14 years for a stranger she met at her spouse's work conference. Amanda Trenfield, who lives in Sydney, knew that her relationship with her husband was struggling so tried to reconnect with him by joining him at the conference, but she ended up falling for someone else while there.
People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman
Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
Fans are already calling for sequel to Netflix's current number one movie
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil. Only a few days after The School for Good and Evil dropped on Netflix - with a cliffhanger ending - fans are now begging for a sequel. Watch the magical trailer below:. The film is adapted from the...
Kim Kardashian deletes social media post after fans spot ‘weird bruises’ on her jaw
Kim Kardashian fans have been left concerned after the star deleted a video in which viewers spotted a 'weird bruise' on her face. Viewers spotted the bizarre sight when the 42-year-old appeared in a TikTok video which appeared to have been filmed by her nine-year-old daughter, North, and shared on the mother and daughter's joint TikTok account, @kimandnorth.
The 40 baby names set to go extinct in 2023
40 baby names for boys and girls are set to go extinct next year and the list of the likely candidates to be shuffled off has been put together. Over the many, many years that humans have walked the planet people have gone by plenty of names, many of which have fallen by the wayside and never been picked up again.
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads
A mum has been forced to defend why she chose to have 11 children with eight different dads, after explaining she constantly gets asked the question. You can watch her response below:. Phi, from Memphis, US - who goes by @phieudoraa on TikTok - explained she was 'sick' of having...
Man hits back after being slammed for letting daughters wear ‘provocative’ dresses
When a man was slated for the way his teenage daughters were dressing, he decided to hit back at the criticism with some choice words of his own. News anchor Matt Austin was recently shamed on social media for the way his daughters were dressed, so he decided to hit back at the critics.
Woman urged to leave husband after he cancelled job interview to 'save her from rejection'
A woman has been urged to leave her husband after he cancelled her job interview, claiming it would 'save her from rejection'. Taking to Reddit earlier this year, the user that goes by of Mall4907677, revealed how she had to leave her job in 2019 due to 'physical disabilities'. After...
Woman faces backlash after saying she enjoys coffee with husband each morning
A woman was met with a pretty harsh backlash after tweeting to say that she and her husband like to ‘spend hours’ talking in their garden every morning. I imagine you’re wondering how the fairly innocuous statement managed to cause such a fuss online, right?. Well, on...
Drew Barrymore says she doesn't want to 'fight nature' with plastic surgery
As much as we might try to deny and ignore it, ageing is inevitable, so actor Drew Barrymore has explained that she doesn't want to 'fight' the changes that happen naturally by undergoing cosmetic procedures. has long been open about her opposition to plastic surgery, having previously described herself as...
Mum heartbroken as she can’t pay £2.50 entry for daughter’s school disco
One mum was left heartbroken after she was unable to afford a £2.50 entrance fee for her daughter's school disco. Taking to Mumsnet, she outlined her situation as she wrote that she couldn't send her five-year-old daughter to her first school disco. She explained that she feels like she...
Bizarre moment Katy Perry’s eye appears paralysed during concert
Fans of Katy Perry are struggling to understand a bizarre moment where the singer appeared unable to open her eye while on stage. Standing on stage in front of a cheering crowd, Katy Perry had one eye closed and seemed to be struggling with her right eyelid as she performed as part of her residency in Las Vegas.
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
Henry Cavill to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in ‘The Witcher' after 'Superman' news
Henry Cavill announced he is stepping away from his role in "The Wticher," and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram post.
People are calling Netflix series similar to Harry Potter the 'best series ever'
If you're a Harry Potter fan in need of a new series to watch, then good news, because one of Netflix's shows has been hailed as 'the best series ever'. Okay, okay, that might be a big statement when taking into account shows like Stranger Things and Gossip Girl, but that's at least the opinion of some fans who have taken to social media to express their love for the series.
Shocking true story behind new Netflix movie The Good Nurse
A chilling new film has arrived on Netflix this week and it's inspired by an even darker true story. The Good Nurse, starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, tells the story of the real-life crimes that were committed by Charles Cullen across New Jersey and Pennsylvania over the course of 16 years.
