Tyla

Tyla

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Tyla

People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman

Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
Tyla

Kim Kardashian deletes social media post after fans spot ‘weird bruises’ on her jaw

Kim Kardashian fans have been left concerned after the star deleted a video in which viewers spotted a 'weird bruise' on her face. Viewers spotted the bizarre sight when the 42-year-old appeared in a TikTok video which appeared to have been filmed by her nine-year-old daughter, North, and shared on the mother and daughter's joint TikTok account, @kimandnorth.
Tyla

The 40 baby names set to go extinct in 2023

40 baby names for boys and girls are set to go extinct next year and the list of the likely candidates to be shuffled off has been put together. Over the many, many years that humans have walked the planet people have gone by plenty of names, many of which have fallen by the wayside and never been picked up again.
Tyla

Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads

A mum has been forced to defend why she chose to have 11 children with eight different dads, after explaining she constantly gets asked the question. You can watch her response below:. Phi, from Memphis, US - who goes by @phieudoraa on TikTok - explained she was 'sick' of having...
Tyla

Drew Barrymore says she doesn't want to 'fight nature' with plastic surgery

As much as we might try to deny and ignore it, ageing is inevitable, so actor Drew Barrymore has explained that she doesn't want to 'fight' the changes that happen naturally by undergoing cosmetic procedures. has long been open about her opposition to plastic surgery, having previously described herself as...
Tyla

Bizarre moment Katy Perry’s eye appears paralysed during concert

Fans of Katy Perry are struggling to understand a bizarre moment where the singer appeared unable to open her eye while on stage. Standing on stage in front of a cheering crowd, Katy Perry had one eye closed and seemed to be struggling with her right eyelid as she performed as part of her residency in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tyla

People are calling Netflix series similar to Harry Potter the 'best series ever'

If you're a Harry Potter fan in need of a new series to watch, then good news, because one of Netflix's shows has been hailed as 'the best series ever'. Okay, okay, that might be a big statement when taking into account shows like Stranger Things and Gossip Girl, but that's at least the opinion of some fans who have taken to social media to express their love for the series.
Tyla

Shocking true story behind new Netflix movie The Good Nurse

A chilling new film has arrived on Netflix this week and it's inspired by an even darker true story. The Good Nurse, starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, tells the story of the real-life crimes that were committed by Charles Cullen across New Jersey and Pennsylvania over the course of 16 years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tyla

Tyla

